Ane Mintegi, after proclaiming herself champion of Wimbledon Junior, still on a roll. The 17-year-old qualified for the final of the W60 of Vitoria after defeating the also Spanish Estela Perez in three sets6-0, 4-6 and 6-4). In the final, he will face another Spanish, Rebeka Masarova, which arrives flying, after overcoming in straight sets (6-4 and 6-1) to Mai hontama.