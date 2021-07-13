Mintegi, award for constancy

07/12/2021 at 10:31 PM CEST

Cristina Moreno

Last Sunday, the inhabitants of Idiazabal, a municipality known for its genuine cheeses, gathered to support what is already one of its most illustrious neighbors. Nobody in the small town south of Guipúzcoa wanted to miss the final that he was going to play Ane Mintegi at the All England Club. His parents, excited, occupied the first row in the small stage set up for the occasion, and Ane it did not fail.

The young tennis player, only 17 years old, entered the history of Spanish tennis by tracing her match against the German Nastasja schunk (2-6, 6-4, 6-1) and getting the Wimbledon crown in the junior category. Took over from Magüi Serna, the only other Spaniard to reach that U-18 final in London, who was left without a prize after falling in the 1996 final against Amélie Mauresmo. A triumph with which he inscribed his name next to that of Manolo Orantes Y Alexander Davidovich, the other two Spaniards who have achieved the individual junior title. “For me this is very special. I have become the first Spanish tennis player to win Wimbledon … I’m very happy & rdquor; Mintegi.

With a look somewhat removed from the usual on the circuit, with loose hair and prescription glasses for conventional use – in the purest style. Martina Navratilova-, the Gipuzkoan on Sunday laid the first stone of what can be a great race. A prize for his great passion, tennis. And is that Mintegi, who started in the fronton, moved to tennis at the age of eight and since then has not stopped fighting for his dream.

His work has taken him to 27th place in the ranking in his category, just before winning the final. Now, he aspires to follow in the footsteps of one of his references, the Australian Asleigh barty, who already won junior Wimbledon in his day and this 2021 has won the title in the absolute category.