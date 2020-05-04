At a time when the overcoming of the critical phase of the pandemic of the COVID-19, companies and organizations face the reincorporation of their employees to reactivate their activity, and the need arises to protect the health of employees and comply with the advice and regulations of the Ministry of Health.

Minsait, an Indra company, has developed a solution that allows companies and their employees to face the return to offices and work centers quickly, safely and easily, which it is already implementing in various clients and will also use Indra itself.

This solution, called C19-Pass, facilitates risk management and control in companies and allows them to support the reactivation of the activity after the control measures, favoring the reincorporation and access to offices and facilities depending on the situation of professional risk.

The Minsait’s solution can be adapted to the characteristics of each company and consists of a mobile app for employees, a mobile app for security teams and a corporate web application. All of them act in a coordinated way using Artificial Intelligence to facilitate exposure risk indicators and optimize control, prevention and action processes in cases.

Each employee will be able to know their level of exposure to the virus in a mobile app, calculated by an algorithm that takes into account, in addition to their symptoms, the places they have passed, the objects with which they have interacted and close encounters with others. employees. When the algorithm detects that the exposure level exceeds a certain level, can recommend hygiene measures, quarantine or consult medical services. The company, when a positive case is confirmed, has the ability to determine which other employees may be at risk through analysis of their behavior over the past few days. The algorithm makes use of machine learning techniques and graph analysis.

The security teams will use the security app for access control, integrating the data from temperature measurements made to professionals in order to facilitate the generation of possible alerts to the medical service or confirmation of application of protocols in the cases alerted.

The corporate web application incorporates proactive case management and monitoring services and facilitates contact with workers by medical services, and may incorporate the result of possible corporate tests in the future. In addition, it also allows general services to establish cleaning priorities for spaces based on the location of cases and risk levels provided by the algorithm, as well as the application of rules that manage the capacity of workspaces based on distances from security, generating notifications of limitation of access and available locations that employees will receive in their mobile app. It also provides information that helps the management of protective materials for employees.

The solution integrates with the company’s human resources system and can also do so with other corporate systems. All data information is stored and shared in encrypted and standardized form for each company among the three applications, facilitating GDPR compliance. In the future, it could also become secure and interoperable sharing between different organizations.

Benefits for business, professionals and medical services

With this solution, Minsait facilitates the fulfillment of official requirements by the company, while protecting all workers. The company will have a reliable record of the situation of its workers in relation to the disease, it can generate protocols for the reincorporation of professionals, approval of movements and access control, based on the person’s risk situation, as well as managing spaces of work and how employees are distributed in them.

The service makes it easier for employees to know their personal risk status, receive consistent and verified information at their workplace, improve their prevention and self-care actions, and be able to prevent contact with symptomatic people. And medical services can detect risk workers cases earlier, and have risk maps, greater capacity to act in situations of insecurity, as well as a channel of information and permanent and updated contact with professionals.

This solution is differential thanks to the unique and multidisciplinary combination of our health management experts together with our experts in the design and construction of solutions based on artificial intelligence and next-generation cloud and mobile architectures.