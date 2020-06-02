The Ministry of Health (Minsa) reported this Tuesday, June 2, that in the last week 359 cases of coronavirus were registered, so that the accumulated number, according to Minsa, is 1,118 cases. In the same period, 11 deaths were registered and the total reaches 46.

“During the current week, which runs from May 26 to June 2, we have attended and given responsible and careful follow-up to 359 Nicaraguans with Covid-19 confirmed or probable by clinics,” said the general secretary of the Minsa, Carlos Sáenz.

He added that during the week 11 people died “attributed to Covid-19” but “other deaths occurred in people who have been under follow-up.” Of the latter he did not give figures.

According to the Minsa report, since the pandemic began 691 Nicaraguans have recovered from the disease.

“Since the pandemic started until today, we have treated and followed up 1,096 people responsibly and carefully,” said Sáenz, but did not clarify whether these have been the total suspected cases.

Voluntary quarantine

Recently the Nicaraguan Medical Association and 33 specialty associations called on Nicaraguans to assume a voluntary national quarantine of three or four weeks in order to reduce the impact and contagion of Covid-19 in the country. Likewise, the Superior Council of the Private Company (Cosep) joined this request and called on companies “in the non-essential business sphere” to close operations while reducing the contagion rate.

The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) also supported this call. The organization’s officials emphasized that this measure will help reduce cases of contagion and deaths from this virus.