The Ministry of Health (Minsa) reported on Tuesday that in the week of June 23 to 30, 349 new cases of Covid-19 in Nicaragua, so the total figure amounted to 2,519. In addition, the Minsa registered 9 deaths during that week, so the total number of deceased amounts to 83.

The weekly report was read by the health minister, Martha Reyes, who also reported that 261 people who were in responsible and careful follow-up have complied with the established period.

Reyes assured that “there have been outbreak cases through clearly established contacts.” The Minsa again admits foci of contagion, however, it does not specify where the outbreaks have occurred. The figures provided by the Ministry of Health have been questioned by doctors and independent organizations. The COVID-19 Citizen Observatory recorded in its latest report 6,775 infections and 1,878 suspected deaths from Covid-19.

The minister added that to date 2,182 people have been followed up, most have had conditions such as “diabetes mellitus, obesity, high blood pressure, heart disease, immunodeficiency syndrome, chronic kidney failure, a history of stroke, pulmonary tuberculosis and diseases chronic pulmonary ».

Reyes also said that apart from the 9 deaths from Covid-19 there were other deaths of people who were being followed, due to pulmonary thromboembolism, diabetes mellitus, acute myocardial infarction, hypertensive crisis and bacterial pneumonia.

“So far we have achieved the recovery of 1,700 Nicaraguans,” he said.

Latest weekly figures

In the week from June 16 to 23, the Minsa reported 347 new cases of Covid-19 in Nicaragua; In the week of June 9 to 16, 359 new cases were registered: in the week of June 2 to 9, 346 cases left; and in the one from May 26 to June 2, 359 cases.

Doctors and medical associations have demanded transparency in the information and data related to the pandemic from the Ministry of Health, because they believe that the figures are higher. In response to this demand, the Minsa have reacted with layoffs.

For its part, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) projects that Nicaragua will continue to increase cases of contagion in the country, so it insisted to the regime the importance of conducting Covid-19 tests, practicing social distancing and providing information reliable about the pandemic.