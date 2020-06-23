The Ministry of Health (Minsa) reported on Tuesday that in the week of June 16 to 23, 347 new cases of Covid-19 in Nicaragua, so the total figure amounted to 2,170. In addition, the Minsa registered 10 deaths during that week, so the total number of deceased amounts to 74.

The weekly report was read by the health minister, Martha Reyes, who assured that “251 people of whom they were in responsible and careful follow-up have complied with the established period,” but did not provide further details.

The health minister also reported that the majority of Covid-19 patients presented other conditions such as “diabetes mellitus, obesity, high blood pressure, heart disease, immunodeficiency syndrome, Chronic Kidney Failure, a history of cerebrovascular accident, pulmonary tuberculosis and lung diseases Chronicles”.

Contrary to the Minsa figures, the Covid-19 Citizen Observatory, reported, until June 17, a cumulative of 5,957 suspected cases of coronavirus in Nicaragua, while it recorded 1,688 suspicious deaths until June 17, when it provided its latest report.

Illegal entry of Covid-19 rapid tests

During the reading of the report, the health minister reported that the Nicaraguan authorities have detected the illegal entry into the country of rapid tests to diagnose Covid-19, which are being used and marketed “in an improper manner to the Nicaraguan population.”

“It is important to remember that these Covid-19 screening tests have not been recommended or approved by the WHO or by the Nicaraguan Ministry of Health,” said Reyes, who did not specify the origin of these rapid tests that entered Nicaraguan soil. illegally.

He cautioned that these rapid tests “provide false positive and false negative results, leading to inadequate handling of Covid-19 cases” because “these tests are nonspecific.”

The Minister of Health stated that the only “accepted method for the identification and confirmation of Covid-19 cases” is the PCR (C-Reactive Protein) test.