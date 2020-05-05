The Ministry of Health (Minsa) reported on Tuesday a new positive case of coronavirus in Nicaragua, without providing further details. With this new patient there are already 16 official cases in the country.

“As of today we have four people with Covid-19. Two delicate and cared for, two delicate but stable, “said Carlos Sáenz, Secretary General of the Minsa, without specifying the sex, age or form of infection of the new coronavirus patient.

Until Sunday, May 3, the last day that the Minsa issued its daily report, there were three active cases.

Of the 16 cases that have been registered in the country, 5 have died, four are hospitalized and the rest have been discharged. However, unofficial sources have confirmed to LA PRENSA that there are at least two more deaths from Covid-19 in the country: an airport worker who died at the Monte España Hospital in Managua, and a Chinese judge who died at the Spain hospital in that department.

The health authorities also reported that 16 people remain “in care and responsible and permanent monitoring”, at the same time that they insisted that Nicaragua “does not present community contagion”, despite the fact that specialists have already reported that the country is in a third phase that consisting of local contagion.

It should be noted that since the first official coronavirus case in Nicaragua was announced on March 18, the Minsa has issued brief statements where it only mentions the number of Covid-19 cases. But this Tuesday the Minsa added to its communication a series of recommendations to avoid the spread of the coronavirus.

The first ten cases

The March 18 the first case of coronavirus was registered. He was a 40-year-old man who contracted the virus in Panama. “This is a 40-year-old brother who traveled to Panama between the 13th and 14th of this month, and who returned to our country on the 15th, that is, on Sunday, by air,” said Murillo that day. This was discharged.

The March 20, second Covid-19 case announced. It was a Nicaraguan who arrived in the country on March 16 from Colombia, and who was considered a high-risk patient due to his medical history, which included hypertension and diabetes. Died March 26, and so far is the first death reported in the country.

The March 27, two new cases were reported (the third and fourth). A 70-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman, who was discharged. Both arrived in the country from the United States. That day, Murillo affirmed that the man’s health was “high risk due to his age and other conditions.”

The fifth case of Covid-19 was reported by the Minsa on Tuesday March 31. Information from the Minsa indicates that it is a 76-year-old man, “with multiple chronic conditions.” He arrived in the country from the United States on March 20 and started on the 22nd with symptoms.

The sixth case was reported by the Minsa last April 5. “A 33-year-old male citizen, who is delicate, but stable. This is another imported case, “said Carlos Sáenz, secretary general of the Ministry of Health (Minsa).

Seventh case is about a 39-year-old woman “Which is delicate” but “stable”. The Minsa said that “it is also imported,” although the country from which it entered Nicaragua was not specified.

Despite the Government affirming that all contagions are imported, the authorities have not established any type of restriction on entering the country.

The eighth case was reported on Friday, April 10. The citizen infected with coronavirus is a 64-year-old man, “contact of an imported case,” as reported by the Minsa. He died on April 18.

The ninth case was reported this Saturday, April 11. This is “a 59-year-old man, in contact with other nationalities, who is stable and cared for,” as reported by the Minsa.

The Tenth case was reported last Monday, April 20. This is a 58-year-old man, contact of an imported case. According to the health authority, man “is in a delicate and stable state.”