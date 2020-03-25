Minotouro will fight Ilir Latifi no UFC Oklahoma June 25, US – MMA Online – Assistir Lutas UFC Ao ViVo

O site ‘Combate.com’ announced luta entre o brasileiro Rogério Minotouro and Ilir Latifi no UFC Oklahoma, June 25, in the United States, in a valid duel for the two-heavy category.

Rogério Minotouro com 40 years in your last fight for Ryan Bader no UFC São Paulo, in the month of 2016, where he was massacred by the opponent’s hair, barely hitting against 86 of the American, Rogério Minotouro Issue 22 vitórias na sua carreira no MMA Prfissional, pela organização do Ultimate foram dez lutas, totaling in its poster five positive and five negative results, being that the last four lutas ganhou barely one, and lost as outras.

Ilir Latifi Fear 33 years, and also see defeat, to Ryan Bader, or same lutador that ganhou do Minotouro, no case do Ilir Latifi It happened not UFC Hamburg, in the past year, or luador atua Ultimate hair since 2013, and it has been in his poster five victories and three defeats, Latifi vinha de três vitórias consecutivas before losing to Ryan Bader.

Or duel previously foi summoned between Alexander Gustafsson and Rogério Minotouro but for reasons not disclosed, or Swedish saiu do card. In your place, or Ultimate escala Ryan Bader to face or Brazilian in the main event.

CARD DO UFC OKLAHOMA ATÉ OR MOMENT:

Penalty Weight: BJ Penn x Dennis Siver

Middleweight: Tim Boetsch x Johny Hendricks

Heavyweight: Rogério Minotouro x Ilir Latifi

Palha weight: Felice Herrig x Justine Kish

Heavyweight: Josh Stansbury x Jeremy Kimball

