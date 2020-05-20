In times of pandemic due to the coronavirus, the recommendation of the authorities is that the population stays at home and only leaves in cases of extreme urgency, precisely to avoid the transmission and, consequently, the spread of the virus to other people. With that in mind, Team Nogueira acted quickly to serve its students and the population that still does not know the benefits of martial arts with its training programs.

Team Nogueira Play, EAD platform of the franchise, has several training options (Photo: Reproduction)

Photo: Lance!

The renowned franchise, led by brothers Rodrigo Minotauro and Rogério Minotouro, already worked with an online platform with theoretical and practical classes to train their teachers. Now, in view of the current situation, where students are prevented from going to the academies, Team Nogueira opened these courses through the EAD platform so that people can receive the content directly at their homes and can practice the training quickly and easily, without fail to maintain their shape during this quarantine period. The result was satisfactory and generated a great demand from the public, as Rogério says.

To stay on top of the contents at your disposal, click on here and get to know the EAD platform

– The initiative to develop Team Nogueira Play was very important in this quarantine period, because it is serving precisely so that people can practice physical activities, even when they are at home. The feedback from the public has been very good, we have very satisfactory results on our platform, as a very good response from the staff. We made exercises / classes available for students of our franchises and also for those who are not yet part of our student network, with many free practices. We are also developing an application, in addition to the online platform, and we will make new classes available, with more in-depth Cross Combat, Ladies Camp, Jiu-Jitsu, Muay Thai, Boxing exercises, in addition to other modalities and exercises, such as’ Challenge 28 Days’. We also have nutrition tips from experts and many other options.

In our social networks, we are doing lives (live broadcasts) on Instagram every day, with teachers from our franchise and I also run the ‘Black Belt Marathon’, where I receive personalities and is also a great way to encourage the population to practice physical exercises. I have already received Professor Luiz Dórea, Olympic champion Robson Conceição, among other big names, where we spent some important lessons and tips – said Rogério.

Despite all the success with Team Nogueira Play on the online platforms, there is a great debate about a possible reopening of the academies amid the global pandemic of the coronavirus. When talking about the theme, Rogério stressed that Team Nogueira has protocols and preventive measures for safety and hygiene – based on the guidelines of the health departments – if the gyms are reopened, but he made it clear that the time is to wait for the definitions that are established by the authorities.

– We have defined safety and prevention protocols, based on all the guidelines made by the health agencies, in case the academies are really reopened, but the moment is to wait and act according to what the authorities recommend. It is a complicated issue, because we have numerous franchises throughout the country, and each state / city has its own guidelines. But we reinforce that we will do everything that is recommended by the authorities and we will always prioritize the health and safety of our students, employees and others involved in our day to day – he concluded.

