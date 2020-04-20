This Monday (20), starting at 11 am, Rogério Minotouro will lead a live with Leonardo Castelo to talk about the expansion of Team Nogueira; see the details:

In order to distribute their franchises to other areas, Team Nogueira has been developing an expansion project, which has the intention, precisely, of making it possible for franchises to reach places that have not yet had the opportunity to have a network of “TN” academies. .

Rogério Minotouro will lead live with Leonardo Castelo this Monday (Photo: Disclosure)

Photo: Lance!

In a live on Monday, at 11 am, Rogério Minotouro and Leonardo Castelo, founder of 300 Franchising and winner of the entrepreneurial award of the year by EY Empreendedor, in 2018, will talk about entrepreneurship, management, quality of life, among other subjects.

– We will work tirelessly to make Team Nogueira the largest Academies Network in the world. There will be no lack of champion behavior, we will combine a unique training method developed by the Nogueira brothers, with our expertise in franchise expansion – said Leonardo Castelo.

– We strongly believe in the work proposed by 300 Franchising and in Leonardo Castelo’s entrepreneurial capacity. We will take advantage of the live to better explain our new expansion model and have a chat about the current moment and cutting edge entrepreneurship, always focused on bringing a message of strength, faith and hope to everyone – said Minotouro.

