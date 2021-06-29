Minors will be protected against violence in sports settings

Shutterstock / matimix ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/jn43d4onPJ8DOwgIIfTfVQ–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTYzNS4zMzMzMzMzMzMzMzM0/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/r5B7Pqo0ehbM8rKgaewKwQ–~B/aD05NTM7dz0xNDQwO2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u/https://media.zenfs.com/es/the_conversation_espa_a/ff58e7b907673539b87f8035650b280c” data-src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/jn43d4onPJ8DOwgIIfTfVQ–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTYzNS4zMzMzMzMzMzMzMzM0/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/r5B7Pqo0ehbM8rKgaewKwQ–~B/aD05NTM7dz0xNDQwO2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u/https://media.zenfs.com/es/the_conversation_espa_a/ff58e7b907673539b87f8035650b280c”/>

All girls and boys have the right to practice sports and enjoy healthy leisure. It is a right included in many international treaties, including the International Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC) in its article 31.

In line with this idea, the Declaration of San Mamés aims to consolidate some minimum bases on which any action aimed at the protection and good treatment of children in leisure and sport must be based.

In addition, three other key ideas are highlighted:

Sport is, without a doubt, an essential element for the integral development of childhood.

Sports and games represent a fundamental change for learning and the transmission of values.

Sport is a tool of extraordinary value that makes it possible to make visible the need to continue working on child protection.

It is undeniable that the protection and good treatment of children is an important element in the daily work of any agent who works in sports and children’s leisure.

The work of all the agents is extremely important and must be based on the construction of a comprehensive policy for the protection of children so that leisure or sports activities can be enjoyed and lived in a healthy way.

To achieve this goal, it is necessary to be aware of the existence of risks that can affect boys and girls in leisure activities or in sports. Likewise, children under the supervision of these agents may show situations of lack of protection that occur in other areas of their lives, before which support and an adequate response must necessarily be provided.

Child protection delegate

The Organic Law for the Protection of Children and Adolescents against violence represents a fundamental step forward in the area of ​​children’s rights, also in sports. This law contains a chapter entirely dedicated to sport, specifically chapter 9, in article 48, which establishes the need for sports clubs to have a child protection delegate and carry out a policy of child protection developed through an action protocol for different types of violence.

Read more

This figure will be the one to which minors can go to express their concerns and who will be in charge of disseminating and complying with the established protocols, as well as initiating the relevant communications in cases in which a situation has been detected. of violence on childhood or adolescence.

Experts focus on protection factors and training as elements of prevention. In this sense, when we talk about prevention, we think about preventing the bad from happening, that is, that what we want to happen does not happen.

But does prevention consist of this? No, prevention means strengthening protective factors. Hence, it is necessary to expand the radius of action of prevention measures so that a solution is attempted from the root. Thus, leisure and sports practice is another important focus on which attention must be focused in order to prevent situations of vulnerability.

An academic answer

Training is very important in the field of protection and good treatment of children in sport. This training must be diverse: specific and complete for the protection delegates on the one hand, and generic for all the agents that surround children’s sports practice.

In relation to the need to train these essential minors protection delegates, it opens up new training scenarios, and an opportunity to implement this training in real projects. In this sense, two years ago the Bilbao School of Education together with . Foundation began a process of analysis and work with the intention of creating a postgraduate degree.

The objective was to train sports, school and federated sports professionals from an innovative, inclusive approach and attending to values ​​of coexistence that promote the integral development of people.

A specific degree

This title is already a reality since the 2019/2020 academic year and is entitled: “Sports, Education and Coexistence: Protection of Children and Adolescents”. This degree has among its competences that of knowing the legislative framework related to the protection of childhood and adolescence and linking it to the sports field; recognize good practices in the protection of minors and identify preventive interventions; be able to design, develop and evaluate training processes that take place in training and have the tools for conflict resolution; develop learning spaces that guarantee equal rights and opportunities from a special attention to education in values, equity and emotional level and identify school and federated sports as a tool for the development of social and critical skills, and the citizenship service.

Likewise, this degree has several theoretical modules focused on the protection of childhood and adolescence, the coach as an educator or the social and community dimension of sport; in addition to an internship module that is carried out in different projects managed and coordinated by . Foundation.

However, this training aims to meet a need already underlined in the new law, and which will make the presence of protection delegates common in sports entities. In short, the fundamental objective, which is also transferred from this Law, is to eradicate any type of violence from sports practice and work to try to convert all children’s sports spaces into well-being, safe and protective spaces for children.

This article has been written in co-authorship with Iñaki Alonso, Athletic Club’s head of child protection.

This article was originally published on The Conversation. Read the original.

The signatories are not salaried, or consultants, nor do they own shares, nor do they receive financing from any company or organization that can obtain benefit from this article, and they have declared that they lack relevant links beyond the academic position mentioned above.