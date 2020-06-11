Related news

The Six Group’s takeover by BME has resulted in “massive and historic acceptance”, in the own words of Javier Hernani, CEO of the Spanish company. With an accession of 93.16% of the capital, the option of the stock market exclusion is not for now on the table. However, it could come if the shareholders – now minority shareholders – that still maintain their position demand their forced purchase in the next three months.

Six Group so had only raised the option of foreclosure through forced sales if less than 5% of BME’s capital escaped its control and less than 3% remained in the hands of retailers. In the absence of knowing the details of the accessions, the CEO of the governing body of the Zurich Stock Exchange, Jos Dijsselhof, ventured this afternoon at a telematic press conference from Switzerland to acknowledge that “this has not been the case”.

Regarding the first condition, it is evident that 6.84% have not answered the call of the 32.98 euros per share from Six. Regarding the second assumption, Dijsselhof has detailed that “with the initial information we have, it seems that these are small retail investors that they probably have not been able to express their intention to sell. “A point in which he expressly referred to the complications derived from confinement to avoid contagion by coronavirus, which is why the initial acceptance period was extended.

Activation of forced purchases

This is the key point that could end the BME days as listed even though Six Group has no intention of doing so. And it is that, according to the Spanish regulation of takeover bids, when an offeror reaches a participation greater than 90% of the capital, the remaining shareholders can demand within three months the forced purchase of its shares. Of course, running the brokerage costs of the operation.

In this sense, the purchase requirements at the price offered in the takeover bid could be sufficient to retire BME from the stock market or, failing that, lead Six Group to gain its current percentage of control above 95%. There you could proceed with forced sales – at no cost to shareholders – if you consider that the benefits of keeping the Spanish company listed are not worth the costs and associated requirements. And here it is worth remembering that Six Group is not listed.

Rule out going public for now

Although the prospectus of the operation contemplated the possibility that Helvetica could proceed to a dual admission modality (dual listing) both in the Swiss and Spanish parquet if it was launched for listing, Dijsselhof explained that “it is not a plan that is being considered now.” On this point, he stressed that “only users of our services can be shareholders “Thus, it has acknowledged that it is already studying “how the Spanish users of the group may be shareholders of Six” if they wish.

Despite all of the above, continuity or exclusion are not the only possible future scenarios for BME with the result that the takeover bid has yielded. In the transaction prospectus, Six Group contemplated the possibility of proceeding a placement of shares in the two years following the offer if the operation was settled with a floating capital of “less than 15%”, as has been the case. However, it was not defined how and Dijsselhof explained that “you have to close the operation first” and that “it is very fast to be able to respond to whether something is going to be done to give more liquidity”.

New structure with Hernani

The CEO of Six has commented that “it is a great success and an exciting moment for the two companies”, as they lay the foundations for Europe’s third largest infrastructure operator in financial markets. In addition to reiterating its commitment With the structure, headquarters and employees of BME in the terms set forth in the offer that passed the approval of the Government of Spain, has announced that the current CEO of BME, Javier Hernani, will occupy a seat on the new council of the company, as well as that of Six itself.

The latter has shown his satisfaction for forming “a stronger group, with great interest in investing and innovating”. “Anyone who follows or analyzes the company will see that Six is ​​the perfect couple,” he has commented in his telephone appearance before the financial media.

From the Swiss company it has been recalled that on January 24 of this year deposited seven guarantees at first request for a total amount of 2,792.8 million euros, which would have been necessary for the acquisition of all the capital of BME. With the current level of acceptance, the disbursement remains 2,569.14 million. A game that could get fat if forced purchases finally occur.

The Swiss group has an ‘A +’ rating according to the scale of the S&P risk measurement agency. In the operation, Credit Suisse, Alantra and Banco Santander have participated as financial advisors, while the legal advisory tasks have been carried out by the Linklaters office.