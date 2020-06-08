Chicanos, tribal members, and African Americans took to the streets to protest the white oppression they live

A heartfelt prayer sung by members of the indigenous tribe Chumash in memory of blacks killed by the police in recent years in United States It was enough this Sunday to excite more than 500 people gathered near Venice Beach, one of the iconic beaches of The Angels, and conspire “against white oppression”.

The place chosen to commemorate George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and other victims of police brutality against minorities are located a few meters from the ocean, the preferred medium of the Chumash, avid fishermen throughout their more than 15 thousand years of history.

This clan, which has been on the coast and the central california For centuries, but which was severely punished by the arrival of Europeans to American territory, it is one of the 570 federally recognized Native American tribes that reside within the country.

Chumash tribesmen pray for George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and other victims of US police brutality Some of the 500 attendees at this gathering in Venice Beach cry with emotion #BlackLivesMattters pic.twitter.com/qQ803EQkws – Alex Segura (@_alexsegura_) June 7, 2020

Defend minorities

Before beginning the prayers, the singing voice of the six members of the tribeKenneth asked the attendees to defend their causes “against white oppression“Who have tried to dominate the country since the arrival of Europeans in the late 15th century.

“We all have to be united – indigenous, Asian, black, Latino and white allies – against white oppression. Now is the time to shake hands and continue fighting for our communities, ”said one of the leaders of this tribe with a powerful tone of voice, who now has some 5 thousand members.

Dressed with elements and instruments typical of their tribe, Kenneth and his family members sang one of his favorite prayers for celebrate life and death of black people killed by police officers.

Then, one of the organizers of the meeting on the facade of the First Baptist Church of Venice ordered 10 minutes of silence, which were interrupted only by some sobs among the attendees.

Chicanos also go outside

About 32 kilometers west of that concentration, dozens of Chicanos met at the Boyle Heights Mariachi Square, a mostly Latino neighborhood, to demonstrate their support for the country’s black community.

And the way to express his love was with a meeting of “lowriders“, A form of manifestation of Chicano culture, in which classic automobiles are modified as a way of living and demonstrating before society.

This trend present in the United States since the end of the WWII It was and is a form of rebellion of the racial minorities of the country against that established by white rule.

With banners like “Latinos with blacks”And“ Fight against power ”, dozens of cars held in that square a“cruising“Which is a social activity in which a group of vehicles drives slowly to claim fundamental rights.

The official protest, led by blacks

The activity was also concentrated this Sunday in the Hollywood neighborhood with the official protest of the movement Black Lives Matter, organized by leaders of this group in the city of stars.

A large part of the thousand people who attended the demonstration carried candles and flowers “to honor those killed by the police”For her skin color.

In their songs they also asked to cut public funds of the Police Department of The Angels (LAPD) because it is a law enforcement agency that produces “a state of terror” for the black community, according to one of its leaders.

Thus, almost two weeks after the death by suffocation of George Floyd in MinneapolisThe racial minorities of the country continued this Sunday to go out with a common denominator: to ask for equality between blacks, indigenous people, Latinos, Asians and whites.

With information from .