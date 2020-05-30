During these months I have been able to feel with anguish how this disease has us all. In truth today we have a very painful situation that joins Covid-19 and it is the devastating blow to all those players who are going to be released by the major league organizations.

Every year it is normal for around (250) players to be withdrawn.

This year with the reduction of minor league teams (42) in total, they will be adding some (280) more players. That’s about 530 guys who can’t do anything other than play baseball.

It is a painful, frustrating, desperate thing for these boys to see their dreams of reaching the Major Leagues broken and to be able to help their parents, uncles, grandparents, friends, shoeshine boys, cooks, etc., as is the custom in these boys to make promises to all of your field, league or town.

Everything collapses and we have no idea of ​​the impact this creates on the young person immediately. I lived through this situation in the flesh, since during a period of my work at the Campo Las Palmas Academy I was the person in charge of giving that bad news to the players and it was a heartbreaking moment.

These boys have nowhere to turn to achieve or keep on the ball or prepare to be productive in other areas.

MLB, our government, banks (receive bonds) all receive benefits from the baseball business

We have to create a formula that those boys can have another option.

Those three institutions can create a database system of all these players and have a plan for them.

Train coaches in (pitching, batting, infield, trainner, club house, grounds, kitchen) in the academies to be used by themselves and for the development of baseball in all leagues, towns, schools, colleges and universities.

I feel helpless to be able to help, and I put myself in the place of those parents who today or tomorrow will receive the news that their son has been discharged after so many sacrifices for the boy to play baseball.

I write this as a relief because the situation is serious.

One before and one after

These coaches would also be available to work in other countries.

Those who prefer to study technical courses (Infotec) prepare and use them in the plan of governments and others help them in the formation of small businesses.