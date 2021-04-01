Mino Raiola and Erling Haaland’s father arrive in Barcelona to negotiate with the Catalan Club

The Norwegian player’s father Erling haaland, of the Borussia Dortmund, landed in Barcelona with the player’s agent, Mino Raiola, presumably to negotiate with the Blaugrana Club, as they were picked up from the airport by Joan Laporta’s driver.

This was reported by Diario Sport, a source that ensures that the signing of the young forward is getting closer to being made with the culé club.

Haaland, one of the players with the greatest projection worldwide, is one of the ‘jewels’ that everyone wants and it seems that Lionel Messi’s team has the lead in signing.

Raiola and Haaland’s father, Alf-Inge Håland, met with the Barcelona President to hear offers, however, this does not mean anything, as it may be a tour in search of the best offer.

Likewise, the journalist Alfredo Martínez assured that the meeting lasted two hours and the result was positive for Barcelona, ​​since the signing of Haaland is a great possibility.

