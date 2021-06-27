Minnesota United victory by the minimum at the Portland Timbers stadium (0-1)

06/27/2021 at 7:44 AM CEST

The Minnesota United added three points to his scoreboard after winning 0-1 against him Portland Timbers this sunday in the Providence Park. The Portland Timbers He faced the game with the intention of adding more points to his locker after drawing 2-2 in the last duel held against the Houston Dynamo. For his part, Minnesota United won their last match in the tournament 2-0 against Austin FC. With this result, the Portland team is eighth at the end of the game, while the Minnesota United is sixth.

The meeting started in an excellent way for him Minnesota United, which premiered the luminous thanks to a bit of Hunou a few minutes after the start of the game, specifically in minute 2. With this 0-1 ended the first half of the duel.

Neither team was lucky to score in the second half and therefore regulation time ended with the result 0-1.

Both coaches moved the benches. The coach of the Portland Timbers gave entrance to Asprilla, Fochive Y Bodily for Zambrano, Tuiloma Y Valeri, Meanwhile he Minnesota United gave the green light to Finlay, Agudelo, Kallman Y Alonso for Niko Hansen, Hunou, Reynoso Y Fragapane.

The referee gave a yellow card to Bravo Y Chará by the Portland Timbers already Dotson Y Reynoso by the Minnesota team.

With this defeat after the match, the Portland Timbers he ranked eighth in the table with 13 points. The Minnesota United, for his part, he remained in sixth place with 14 points, in place of access to a playoff place for the title.

The following day will face the Minnesota United with the San Jose Earthquakes. For his part, Portland Timbers will be measured against Austin FC.

Data sheetPortland Timbers:Steve Clark, & Zcaron; upari & cacute ;, Mabiala, Bravo, Van Rankin, Chará, Tuiloma (Fochive, min.81), Zambrano (Asprilla, min.67), Williamson, Valeri (Bodily, min.82) and EbobisseMinnesota United:Miller, Dibassy, ​​Boxall, Chase Gasper, Métanire, Dotson, Trapp, Fragapane (Alonso, min.90), Niko Hansen (Finlay, min.60), Reynoso (Kallman, min.90) and Hunou (Agudelo, min.86 )Stadium:Providence ParkGoals:Hunou (0-1, min. 2)