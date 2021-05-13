Minnesota United is left with the victory against Vancouver Whitecaps (1-0)

05/13/2021 at 5:06 AM CEST

The Minnesota United won 1-0 against Vancouver Whitecaps during the meeting held this Thursday at the Allianz field. The Minnesota United He approached the game with the intention of recovering his league score after suffering a 3-2 defeat in the previous game against Colorado Rapids and so far he was on a four-game losing streak. On the part of the Vancouver team, the Vancouver Whitecaps came from beating 2-0 at Montreal Impact in the last match played. After the game, the Minnesota team is thirteenth, while the Vancouver Whitecaps It is fifth after the end of the game.

In the first half, none of the teams was right in the face of the goal, so the first 45 minutes ended with the same result of 0-0.

In the second period he scored a goal Minnesota United, which debuted its scoreboard with a goal from Ábila at 72 minutes, concluding the confrontation with a final result of 1-0.

In the chapter on changes, the Minnesota United from Adrian heath relieved Ábila Y There is for Gregus Y Reynoso, while the technician of the Vancouver Whitecaps, Marc dos santos, ordered the entry of Cornelius, Jakob Nerwinski, Owusu Y Raposo to supply Rose, Bruno Gaspar, Teibert Y Bikel.

The referee sanctioned six players with a yellow card. He showed three yellow cards to Boxall, Ábila Y Alonso, of Minnesota United and three to Bruno Gaspar, Caio Alexandre Y Cornelius of Vancouver Whitecaps.

With this result, the Minnesota United is left with three points and the Vancouver Whitecaps with seven points.

Major League Soccer’s next engagement for the Minnesota United is against him FC Dallas, Meanwhile he Vancouver Whitecaps will face the Sporting Kansas City.

Data sheetMinnesota United:Miller, Raitala, Boxall, Chase Gasper, Métanire, Alonso, Trapp, Gregus (Ábila, min.65), Reynoso (Hayes, min.86), Dotson and LodVancouver Whitecaps:Crépeau, Rose (Cornelius, min.46), Veselinovic, Gutiérrez, Bruno Gaspar (Jakob Nerwinski, min.73), Caio Alexandre, Bikel (Raposo, min.86), Teibert (Owusu, min.77), Caicedo, Cavallini and leave meStadium:Allianz fieldGoals:Ábila (1-0, min. 72)