Minnesota United host San Jose Earthquakes

07/03/2021 at 02:01 CEST

The Minnesota United plays this Sunday at 2:00 his fifteenth game of Major League Soccer against the San Jose Earthquakes in the Allianz field.

The Minnesota United faces with reinforced spirits the meeting of the fifteenth day to consolidate a positive streak after winning its last two games 0-1 and 2-0, the first against the Portland Timbers as a visitor and the second against him Austin FC in his fiefdom. Since the beginning of the competition, the locals have won in four of the 10 games played so far with a figure of 10 goals in favor and 12 against.

On the visitors’ side, the San Jose Earthquakes could not win at LA Galaxy in his last game (1-3), so he will look for a win against the Minnesota United to set the course in the competition. To date, of the 11 matches that the San Jose Earthquakes in Major League Soccer, he has won three of them with a figure of 12 goals for and 20 against.

Regarding the performance in his stadium, the Minnesota United he has posted figures of three wins and two losses in five home games, which means that he is not taking advantage of home games to add a good point income to his pocket. At home, the San Jose Earthquakes He has been defeated three times and has drawn once in his five games that he has played so far, so in theory it could be a favorable match for the Minnesota United add a positive result at home.

The rivals had already met before in the Allianz field and the balance is one victory and two defeats in favor of the Minnesota United. The last confrontation between the Minnesota United and the San Jose Earthquakes This tournament was held in August 2020 and ended with a 1-4 result for the locals.

Analyzing the situation of these teams in the Major League Soccer leaderboard, we can see that the locals are ahead of their rival with a difference of four points. The Minnesota United He arrives at the meeting with 14 points in his locker and occupying the sixth place before the game. For their part, the visitors are in eleventh position with 10 points.