Minnesota United beat Austin FC

06/24/2021 at 4:06 AM CEST

The Minnesota United added three points to his scoreboard after winning 2-0 against him Austin this thursday in the Allianz field. The Minnesota United He faced the game with the intention of adding more points to his locker after drawing 1-1 in the last game played against the FC Dallas. On the part of the Los Verdes team, the Austin FC had to settle for a zero draw against him San Jose Earthquakes. With this defeat the Austin FC was in eleventh position at the end of the game, while the Minnesota United is eighth.

The first team to score was the Minnesota team, which took the opportunity to open the scoring with a goal from Fragapane in the 10th minute. After a new play the score of the Minnesota team increased, which distanced itself through a Hunou at 18 minutes, thus ending the first period with the score of 2-0.

Neither team was lucky to score in the second half and therefore regulation time ended with the score 2-0.

It was a game in which the coaches used up all their changes. By the players of the Minnesota United jumped off the bench There is, McMaster, Ábila, Alonso Y Agudelo replacing Hunou, Fragapane, Reynoso, Métanire Y Niko Hansen. The changes of the Austin FC They were Jimenez, Stroud, Manneh, Gallagher Y Kolmanic, which entered through Nick Lima, Dominguez, Fagundez, Jimenez Y Pochettino.

The referee showed two yellow cards to the Austin (Romagna Y Fagundez), Meanwhile he Minnesota United did not see any.

After the final whistle of the referee of this match belonging to day 12, the Minnesota United ranked eighth, while the Austin is eleventh.

Data sheetMinnesota United:Miller, Boxall, Dibassy, ​​Chase Gasper, Métanire (Alonso, min.77), Reynoso (Ábila, min.76), Trapp, Dotson, Fragapane (McMaster, min.75), Niko Hansen (Agudelo, min.87) and Hunou (Hayes, min.65)Austin FC:Stuver, Romaña, Cascante, Stanley, Nick Lima (Jiménez, min.9), Ring, Pochettino (Kolmanic, min.76), Manny Perez, Redes, Domínguez (Stroud, min.46) and Fagundez (Manneh, min.65 )Stadium:Allianz fieldGoals:Fragapane (1-0, min. 10) and Hunou (2-0, min. 18)