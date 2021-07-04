Minnesota United and San Jose Earthquakes draw 2-2 and split the points

07/04/2021 at 04:06 CEST

The Minnesota United and the San Jose Earthquakes tied at two in the match held this Sunday in the Allianz field. The Minnesota United He arrived with the intention of reaping a new victory after winning the last two matches of the competition. The most recent was against Portland Timbers (0-1) and the other in front of Austin FC (2-0). For his part, San Jose Earthquakes lost by a score of 1-3 in the previous duel against the LA Galaxy. After the result obtained, the Minnesota United was placed in sixth position, while the San Jose Earthquakes he stayed in eleventh place at the end of the match.

The first part of the meeting started in an excellent way for the San Jose Earthquakes, which opened the scoreboard with a bit of Cowell in minute 15. But later the Minnesota team achieved the tie with a goal from Kallman moments before the final whistle, at 45, concluding the first half with a 1-1 on the light.

After the halfway point of the match, in the second period came the goal for the Minnesota team, who turned the spotlight with a goal of Ábila in minute 70. The whole of San José put the tables through a goal of Benjamin Kikanovic at 82 minutes, ending the confrontation with a final result of 2-2.

It was a game in which the coaches used up all their changes. By the players of the Minnesota United jumped off the bench Kallman, Ábila, j, Alonso Y Gregus replacing Boxall, Niko Hansen, Raitala, Hunou Y Trapp. The changes of the San Jose Earthquakes They were Wondolowski, rivers, Siad haji, Benjamin Kikanovic Y Marie, which entered through Cowell, Chofis lopez, Espinoza, Tanner beason Y Judson.

The referee warned with a yellow card to Dibassy Y Alonso by the Minnesota United already Remedy, Espinoza Y Marie by the San José team.

After this tie at the end of the match, the Minnesota United He was placed in sixth place in the table with 15 points, in a position to access a playoff spot for the championship. For his part, San Jose Earthquakes with this point he got the eleventh place with 11 points at the end of the match.

Data sheetMinnesota United:Miller, Dibassy, ​​Boxall (Kallman, min.29), Chase Gasper, Raitala (j, min.46), Dotson, Trapp (Gregus, min.87), Fragapane, Niko Hansen (Ábila, min.46), Reynoso and Hunou (Alonso, min.74)San Jose Earthquakes:Jt Marcinkowski, Alanís, Tanner Beason (Benjamin Kikanovic, min.73), Salinas, Nathan Pelae, Remedi, Judson (Marie, min.77), Yueill, Cowell (Wondolowski, min.55), Espinoza (Siad Haji, min. 73) and Chofis Lopez (Rios, min.55)Stadium:Allianz fieldGoals:Cowell (0-1, min. 15), Kallman (1-1, min. 45), Ábila (2-1, min. 70) and Benjamin Kikanovic (2-2, min. 82)