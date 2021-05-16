Minnesota United 1-0 FC Dallas

05/16/2021 at 4:08 AM CEST

The Minnesota United added three points to his scoreboard after winning 1-0 against him FC Dallas this sunday in the Allianz field. The Minnesota United came to the game in good spirits after achieving a 1-0 victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps. Regarding the Frisco team, the FC Dallas had to settle for a 1-1 draw against him Houston Dynamo. After the game, the Minnesota team is tenth, while the FC Dallas he is twelfth at the end of the game.

During the first half of the match, none of the players managed to score a goal, so during the first 45 minutes the scoreboard did not move from the initial 0-0.

After the break, in the second half came the goal for him Minnesota United, who took the opportunity to open the scoring thanks to a goal from Lod on the verge of the end, in 95, thus ending the match with a final result of 1-0.

The coach of the Minnesota United gave entrance to Ábila Y There is for Finlay Y Reynoso, Meanwhile he FC Dallas gave the green light to Schön, Pepi, Sealy Y Pomykal, which came to replace Eddie munjoma, Rockrose, Obrián Y Ricaurte.

The referee sanctioned three players with a yellow card, one for the Minnesota players and two for the Frisco players. On the part of the players of the Minnesota United the card went to Trapp and by the players of the FC Dallas in order to Ricaurte Y Rockrose.

At the moment, the Minnesota United is left with six points and the FC Dallas with five points.

Data sheetMinnesota United:Miller, Kallman, Boxall, Chase Gasper, Métanire, Trapp, Gregus, Reynoso (Hayes, min.96), Finlay (Ábila, min.64), Dotson and LodFC Dallas:Phelipe, Hedges, Martínez, Bressan, Tessmann, Acosta, Eddie Munjoma (Schön, min.66), Hollingshead, Obrián (Sealy, min.79), Ricaurte (Pomykal, min.79) and Jara (Pepi, min.72)Stadium:Allianz fieldGoals:Lod (1-0, min. 95)