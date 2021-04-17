Minnesota Timberwolves take victory against Miami Heat 119-111

04/17/2021 at 05:22 CEST

Minnesota Timberwolves managed to win at home against Miami Heat by 119-111 on a new NBA day. The locals come from losing at home with Milwaukee bucks by 105-130. For their part, the visitors also suffered an away defeat with Denver nuggets by 123-106, so after this result they accumulated four defeats in a row. For the moment Minnesota Timberwolves would be left out of the Play-off positions with 15 games won out of 57 played, while Miami Heat it would be left out of the play-off positions with 28 victories in 56 games played. Check the NBA standings after the game.

During the first quarter, the visitors were the main leaders on the track, in fact, they achieved a partial 11-0 during the quarter and took the maximum difference (11 points) at the end of the quarter until finishing with a result of 26 -37. After this, the second quarter had alternations on the scoreboard and the fourth ended with a partial result of 35-24. After this, the players reached the break with a 61-61 on the counter.

In the third quarter again there were alternations in the electronic, which ended with a partial result of 27-32 and an overall 88-93. Finally, during the last quarter there was a comeback from the local team, in fact, the team achieved a partial 11-0 and went on to win by 10 points (112-102) and the quarter ended with a partial result of 31- 18. After all this, the match ended with a final result of 119-111 in favor of the locals.

In addition, the most prominent players of Minnesota Timberwolves They were Karl-Anthony Towns Y Jarred vanderbilt, who had 24 points, five assists and five rebounds and nine points, one assist and 14 rebounds respectively. For its part, the visiting team stood out Jimmy butler Y Trevor ariza, with 30 points, eight assists and 10 rebounds and 21 points, three assists and seven rebounds respectively.

After winning the match, the next clash of Minnesota Timberwolves will be against LA Clippers in the Staples Center, while the next game of Miami Heat will be against Brooklyn nets in the American Airlines Arena. Follow the NBA schedule in full.