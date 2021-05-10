Minnesota Timberwolves defeats Orlando Magic (96-128)

05/10/2021 at 3:51 AM CEST

Minnesota Timberwolves won Orlando Magic away from home by 96-128 in a new day of the NBA. The locals come from losing at home with Charlotte hornets by 122-112, so after the game they completed a streak of four consecutive defeats, while the visitors also lost away from home with Miami Heat by 121-112. For now Minnesota Timberwolves it would be left out of the play-off positions with 21 victories in 68 games played. For its part, also Orlando MagicAfter the game, he would remain out of the Play-off positions for the moment with 21 victories in 68 games played. Follow the NBA standings after the game.

In the first quarter there were several movements on the scoreboard, in fact, the visitors achieved a 15-2 run during the quarter, although the visiting team finally ended up distancing themselves and concluded with a result of 19-34. Then during the second quarter Minnesota Timberwolves he distanced himself on the scoreboard, in fact, the team got another 16-2 run and had a maximum difference of 31 points (41-72) during the quarter, which ended with a partial result of 25-40. After this, the rivals came to rest with a 44-74 in the electronic.

In the course of the third quarter Minnesota Timberwolves distanced itself again in the light, in fact, the team achieved a partial during this quarter of 15-0 and reached a difference of 43 points (49-92) and the fourth ended with a result 25-33 partial (and a 69-107 total). Finally, in the last quarter the home team closed the gap, although it was not enough to win the match and the quarter ended with a partial result of 27-21. After all this, the clash ended with a score of 96-128 for the visitors.

During the match they highlighted D’Angelo Russell Y Karl-Anthony Towns for his participation in the game, after getting 27 points, eight assists and six rebounds and 27 points, four assists and nine rebounds respectively. For their part, the local team stood out Rj Hampton Y Dwayne bacon, with 19 points, three assists and five rebounds and 18 points, two assists and three rebounds respectively.

In the next clash of the competition Orlando Magic will face Milwaukee bucks in the Fiserv Forum. For its part, Minnesota Timberwolves will face Detroit Pistons in the Little Caesars Arena. Follow the NBA schedule in full.