Minnesota Timberwolves defeats Houston Rockets (107-101)

03/27/2021 at 03:52 CET

Minnesota Timberwolves managed to win at home to Houston Rockets by 107-101 on a new NBA day. The locals come from losing at home with Dallas mavericks by 108-128. For their part, the visitors also lost at home with Charlotte hornets 97-122, completing a four-game losing streak in their last five games. For now Minnesota Timberwolves would be left out of the Play-off positions with 11 victories in 45 games played, while Houston Rockets would be left out of the Play-offs with 12 victories in 44 games played. Check the NBA standings after the duel.

The first quarter featured both teams, with alternations on the scoreboard, in fact, the locals achieved a 10-2 run during the quarter and ended with a 33-29 result. After this, in the second quarter Houston Rockets managed to overcome the result, in fact, the team achieved a partial in this quarter of 11-2 and took the maximum difference (nine points) at the end of the quarter, which ended with a partial result of 21-34. After this, the players reached the break with a 54-63 on the counter.

During the third quarter the players of Houston Rockets They widened their difference, in fact, they achieved a partial during this quarter of 11-2 and reached a difference of 19 points (72-91) and ended with a partial result of 22-28 and a total of 76-91. Finally, during the last quarter the locals managed to overcome the result, in fact, they achieved a partial in this quarter of 24-2 and scored the maximum difference (six points) at the end of the quarter, and the quarter ended with a result partial of 31-10. After all this, the match ended with a final result of 107-101 in favor of the locals.

Much of the victory of Minnesota Timberwolves was cemented from 29 points, eight assists and 16 rebounds from Karl-Anthony Towns and the 19 points, an assist and nine rebounds of Juancho Hernangomez. The 24 points, an assist and nine rebounds of Christian wood and the 14 points, 15 assists and three rebounds of John wall they were not enough for Houston Rockets could win the game.

The next clash will face again Minnesota Timberwolves with Houston Rockets in it Target Center. For his part, the next opponent of Houston Rockets be Minnesota Timberwolves, with which he will face in the Target Center. Follow the NBA schedule in full.