Minnesota Timberwolves clinch victory against Sacramento Kings 116-106

04/06/2021 at 3:54 AM CEST

Minnesota Timberwolves won at home Sacramento Kings 116-106 on a new NBA day. In the previous round, Minnesota Timberwolves players were defeated away from home against Philadelphia 76ers by 122-113, while the Sacramento Kings also lost at home with Milwaukee bucks by 128-129, so after this result they added a total of five defeats in a row. Minnesota TimberwolvesAfter the game, he remains out of the Play-off positions for now with 13 games won out of 51 played. For its part, Sacramento Kings it would be left out of the Play-offs with 22 victories in 51 games played. Follow the NBA rankings after the duel.

The first quarter was characterized by different leader changes on the scoreboard, in fact, the visitors achieved a 10-2 run during the quarter and ended with 26-29. Later, in the second quarter the local players came back to tie the game, in fact, they achieved a 13-2 run during the quarter and had a maximum difference of eight points (49-41) during the quarter, which concluded with a result partial of 29-26. After this, the players reached the break with a 55-55 on the scoreboard.

until concluding with a partial result of 27-27 (82-82). Finally, in the course of the last quarter there were again several changes of leader on the scoreboard until it ended with a partial result of 34-24. Finally, the players closed the electronic match with a result of 116-106 in favor of the locals.

The victory of Minnesota Timberwolves was built on 23 points, five assists and 13 rebounds from Karl-Anthony Towns and the 25 points, three assists and five rebounds of D’Angelo Russell. The 31 points, nine assists and six rebounds of De’Aaron Fox and the 21 points, four assists and 12 rebounds of Harrison Barnes they were not enough for Sacramento Kings could win the game.

On the next round of the NBA, Minnesota Timberwolves will play against Indiana Pacers in it Bankers Life Fieldhouse. For its part, the next game of Sacramento Kings will be against Detroit Pistons in it Golden 1 Center. Follow the NBA schedule in full.