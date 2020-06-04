The State Attorney’s OfficeMinnesotahas decided this Wednesday to aggravate the charges againstDerek Chauvin, the agent whocrushed George Floyd’s knee, the black man who died at the hands of the Police ofMinneapolis, andhas also charged the other three police officersinvolved in his arrest.

As the court documents in the case indicate, Chauvinhas now been charged with second degree murderwhile charges were also filed against the agentsThoomas Lane, J.A. Keung and Tou Thao for being complicitof the crimes of second degree murder and second degree murder.

Benjamin Crump, a lawyer for the Floyd family, whose case has sparked worldwide protests, has argued that this is a “bittersweet” moment. “We are glad that the attorney general has made this decision, arrest and impute them all and aggravate the charges brought against Chauvin,” he said.

Before learning of the prosecution’s decision, Crump had expressed that he expected that all officers involved in Floyd’s death would be charged. “These are people who refuse to listen, people who supposedly should. The police are supposed to be there to protect and serve George Floyd,” he said.

Your son,Mason Floyd, has insisted that what the family wants is “justice”. “My father should not have died like that,” he regretted, according to information from CNN.

Crump, for his part, has assured thatFloyd was “tortured to death” by the Police. Thus, he recalled that the agent kept his knee on Floyd’s neck forat least nine minutes.

Shortly before the decision of Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison was known, Senator Amy Klobuchar said that, if the charges were to escalate, it would be an “important step to do justice.”

For his part, and due to the continuous protests registered in the state, the Governor of Minnesota, Tim Walz, has announced that the curfew will be extended for another two nights between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. (local time).

“The citizens of Minnesota need more than ever to trust their neighbors, support their communities and unite their voices to address systematic problems. Thank you for doing it peacefully,” he said.

