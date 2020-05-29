Minnesota Governor Tim Walz on Friday called for an end to the violent protests that rocked the state’s capital, Minneapolis, after the death of an unarmed black man in police custody, and said he hoped for “quick” justice for the police officers involved.

Police officers protect fire truck in Minneapolis 29/05/2020 REUTERS / Nicholas Pfosi

Photo: .

Walz also promised to tackle the racial inequalities behind the unrest, but said that the State National Guard would first work to restore order after three nights of arson, looting and vandalism.

The protests were sparked by outrage over the death of George Floyd, a black man who was filmed for help while a white policeman pinned him to the floor with his knee on his neck. Floyd, 46, died on Monday.

“We have to restore order in our society before we can begin to address the issue,” Walz said in an interview with reporters, referring to decades of racial division in the United States. “We cannot have the looting and recklessness that have occurred.”

Walz also apologized for the arrest of a CNN reporter and his team, who were handcuffed during a live television broadcast on Friday near a police station that was burned overnight.

Officials gave no explanation for escorting CNN reporter Omar Jimenez, a producer and a cameraman. The team had just shown a protester being detained when about half a dozen policemen in gas masks surrounded Jimenez. They were released about an hour after being detained.

See too:

Coronavirus prevents parents from seeking surrogate babies in Ukraine



. – This publication including information and data is the intellectual property of .. Its use or your name is expressly prohibited without the prior authorization of .. All rights reserved.