Minnesota debuted a Dominican who signed for $ 2.25 million in 2015

After a long journey in the Minor Leagues, the Dominican Gilberto Celestino He can finally show off his big league badge when he debuted this Wednesday in his team’s 6-3 defeat on Minnesota Twins versus Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park.

In the same generation of 2015, he signed alongside stars like Fernando Tatis Jr., Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Juan Soto and pitcher Deivi García. All shining in the Major Leagues today, but Celestino’s big jump was still missing.

Minnesota signed him for $ 2.25 million and kept him in the minors. In his minor league history, he played 325 games, had 336 hits, 67 doubles, 10 triples, 23 home runs and 62 stolen bases. He also showed patience in trading 132 walks and his batting average is 272.

In his debut, he covered center field and went 2-0 at bat, so his first hit is the next goal he has. He was born in 1999 and now he will seek to establish himself in the Big Show and try to write his own story, as Tatis Jr, Soto or Guerrero Jr. do.

Celestino’s talent to cover the outfield is innate, here one of the tests wearing the Dominican Republic shirt. In his country he belongs to the Bulls of the East.

