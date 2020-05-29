▲ A group of firefighters fight the fire in a business on University Avenue, in San Paul, Minnesota, as protests against racism and police abuse increase after the death of George Floyd.Photo Ap

Ap, Afp, Sputnik and Europa Press

La Jornada newspaper

Friday May 29, 2020, p. 24

Minneapolis. Protesters furious at the death of George Floyd, a black man in police custody, entered the Minneapolis police station last night and set fires on the third consecutive night of violent protests that spread beyond the city.

A video broadcast live showed how protesters broke into the police headquarters, where the fire alarms sounded. The police had apparently left the scene, not far from where Floyd died last Monday. A spokesperson for the corporation did not respond to calls from Ap.

Hours earlier, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz summoned the National Guard yesterday amid growing protests over the death of Floyd, a 46-year-old African-American, who was arrested Monday. He was forced to lie facedown on the ground by a white police officer and kept one knee on his neck for almost eight minutes, and despite the suspect insisting that he was unable to breathe, it was until he lost consciousness that officers called an ambulance. .

The black community’s unrest swept through several blocks of the Longfellow neighborhood yesterday and there were scattered protests that spanned miles across the city.

At noon, the violence spread to a Target store in the Midway neighborhood of St Paul, where police said 50 to 60 people tried to take away merchandise.

State patrols later blocked the entrance to the warehouse, but the looting spread along nearby University Avenue, one of St Paul’s main commercial corridors, and to other parts of the city.

The authorities came yesterday to attend riots in approximately 20 areas of the city.

In the coming days we will make an absolute effort to restore peace and security in our city, said Mayor Jacob Frey, who demanded the arrest of the officer responsible for Floyd’s death.

The protest that ended yesterday morning included clashes with the police, who fired rubber bullets and tear gas, as well as looting and fires. The uniformed men tried to avoid the seizure of the police station where the four officers involved in Floyd’s death were working, who have already been fired.

A death from a gunshot wound was also reported; Police reported the arrest of a suspect and are investigating whether the shooting came from the owner of a business in the area where there was disturbance.

At the place where Floyd was arrested, the nonconformists placed bouquets of flowers.

George Floyd’s brother Philonise said in an interview for CNN that the officers who participated in the arrest were fired, but they need to be arrested and held accountable for everything.

Madaria Arradondo, chief of police, clarified that she supports the right to peaceful protests, but warned that she will not allow violence.

Anger over Floyd’s death and the police treatment of blacks also sparked protests in Los Angeles, where there was a downtown march Wednesday that briefly blocked Highway 101. Some protesters broke patrol windows and one of they were injured.

The protests evoked the 2014 riots in Ferguson, Missouri, after a police officer shot and killed a black man suspected of theft. They also remember the case of the New Yorker Eric Garner, at the beginning of the same year, who was arrested for illegal sale of cigarettes and died of a strangulation that was filmed.

The case reverberated across the country with heated protests from numerous personalities in the world of politics, media and sports, with the Black Lives Matter movement re-emerging.

The White House said President Donald Trump was very concerned after seeing the appalling and appalling images of the Floyd murder, and demanded an investigation.

The high commissioner of the United Nations Human Rights Organization, Michelle Bachelet, urged the United States to adopt serious measures, after this latest case that adds to a series of murders of unarmed African-Americans, committed by policemen.

Ilhan Omar, a Somali-born black female lawmaker representing Minneapolis in Congress, called for calm, but admitted that there was extreme frustration and that the anger continues because justice has not yet been done.

Basketball player LeBron James posted on Instagram the image of the cop with his knee on the neck of a handcuffed Floyd along with another photograph of former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, kneeling during the performance of the anthem before a game in signal of protests against police violence against blacks.

Los Angeles Lakers leader wrote: Do you understand now or is it still confusing to you?

.