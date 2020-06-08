Following protests over the death of George Floyd, authorities will begin dismantling the Police Department to have a new concept of a public security department.

The municipal council of Minneapolis announced this Sunday that it will dismantle the Police Department to root of the protests for the death of the African American George Floyd at the hands of agents of that body.

In a demonstration in a central city park, nine of the 12 councilors of the corporation, the majority of which is veto-proof, promised to suspend the financing of the Police department and establish a community-based public safety model, according to local media.

The local station of the television network Fox He informed that the councilors have decided to take this step after realizing the failure of the reform structure of the police that they had undertaken.

“It is clear that our surveillance system It is not keeping our communities safe, “said the president of the municipal council, Lisa Bender, as reported Fox9.

The council said in a statement that it will take “intermediate steps to end the Minneapolis Police Department through the budget process and other budget and policy decisions in the coming weeks and months. “

In statements to the Minneapolis Star TribuneBender said they intend to replace to a traditional police department with one of broader and more comprehensive public safety oriented to violence prevention and serving the community.

In this new concept of public safety department Social or medical workers would also be integrated to respond with a different approach to situations that until now were left in the hands of the police, Bender said.

The mayor of Minneapolis, the democrat Jacob Frey, has been opposed to dismantling the Police Department and has opposed the suspension of funding for that body.

Since May 25 Floyd died after a police officer was on him with his knee around his neck for almost nine minutes, United States has registered a wave of protests against police violence that have reached 650 cities in the 50 states of the country.

