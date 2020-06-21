© .

Several injuries were reported.

Ashooting in Minneapolis ended the morning of this Sunday with the life of one person and injured 11 others, according to the City Police Department.

The incident took place at 12:37 in the morning, when emergency services were called to report multiple gunshot wounds on Hennepin Avenue South.

The authorship of the shooting corresponds to more than one person, according to the Minneapolis police statement, and allegedly the suspects went on foot to the place where they opened fire.

There were a total of 12 victims in the shooting, one of them died and the rest are receiving treatment for non-life threatening wounds.

The authorities the exact number of shooters has not yet been confirmed, but they assure that all involved they fled they remain unaccounted for. City police are investigating the reasons for the shooting but have not released their findings. They have also not published a description of the suspects.

