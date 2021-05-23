Minneapolis shooting leaves 2 dead and 8 injured

15 minutes. This Saturday two people were killed and eight injured after a shooting occurred in the city of Minnesota, according to the police of that city.

One of the injured remains in critical condition, while the other seven have non-life-threatening injuries.

All the victims are adults: five men and five women. The two deceased are men. The names have not been published.

The incident originated after two arguing men drew firearms and began shooting at each other, reported John Alder, PIO of the Minneapolis Police Department.

The shooting took place downtown, along the 300 block of 1st Avenue North.

The police reported through their Twitter account that order was restored and there is no active threat.