“George Floyd was killed by the pandemic of racism and discrimination,” Benjamin Crump, the lawyer and family friend, said on Thursday on the podium of the first act in memory of the 46-year-old African American who died brutally at the hands of the police 10 days ago and that unleashed massive protests against racism in the United States and other countries. “This is not a normal funeral, nor are they normal circumstances, but the cause is very common,” said the African American reverend Al Sharpton, at the service in Minneapolis. “George Floyd did not die of illness, he died of police malfunctioning in this country,” he added. At the end of the ceremony, the attendees were silent for eight minutes and 46 seconds, the time the police officer dug his knee into Floyd’s neck.

Hundreds of people have come to Floyd’s first goodbye. Two officers, including Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo, knelt down as they passed the coffin. In addition to relatives and close ones, the main authorities of the State of Minnesota have reached North Central University. Thousands of attendees, according to local media, waited outside to present their condolences. The ceremony is “a plea to the United States and a plea for justice so that we do not allow her death to be in vain,” said Crump, who has called for continued protests against “the evil we saw in that video.” “We don’t want two judicial systems in the United States: one for whites and one for blacks.”

Reverend Sharpton, who has spent 40 years at the forefront of political activism in the United States, repeatedly raised the audience with an inspiring and political speech. “The George Floyd story is the story of the black man in America for 401 years,” he said. The activist said that the African-American community can do the same as whites, “but we cannot take our knees off our necks,” referring to the way Floyd died at the hands of a white police officer. “When you have the first black president and you ask for his birth certificate, it is another sign that we cannot remove the knee from our neck,” he assured. “We don’t ask for favors, we ask that they take it away from us at once so that we can do and be all that we can be.”

In Brooklyn (New York), a massive vigil was also held, led by Floyd’s brother, Terrence, who assured that George “touched many hearts”, and all the people who have honored him “are a testimony to this.” Optimistic, he said that justice would be done for his death. Along the same lines, the Rev. Sharpton, 65, affirmed that he is “more hopeful than ever” that a substantial change will occur in the judicial area. Seeing as many whites as African-Americans on the streets, seeing protesters outside Parliament in London, have led him to believe that “it is a different time.” The activist called a demonstration in Washington for the 57th anniversary of the murder of Martin Luther King, on August 28.

Floyd will be honored where he was born, where he grew up, and where he died. The act in his memory in Minneapolis is the start of a series of services that will be held in three cities for six days while protests continue across the country. An event is scheduled for Saturday in Raeford, North Carolina, where he was born, and next Tuesday a wake will be installed in Houston, in the State of Texas, where his family lives. The next day, Tuesday, will be the private funeral. Derek Chauvin, the officer accused of having killed Floyd, accumulates up to 17 complaints against him in his police record.

The wave of protests has displaced fears of contagion due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has caused more than 100,000 deaths in the United States. One of the most painful aftermath of the health crisis has been that funerals have had to be held at a distance to prevent the spread of the virus. This is not the case with Floyd. The 46-year-old security guard tested positive for covid-19 in early April, the autopsy revealed, ruling out that the disease played a role in his death. It was a homicide, the medical examiner concluded. The pandemic has also uncovered another edge of social and economic inequalities that affect the black community: the virus has been rampant against African Americans who, despite being 13.4% of the population, represent the highest rates of Outbreak mortality in various cities.

On what could be seen as an altar or a wailing wall, Minneapolis residents of all ages and races have paid their respects for 10 days to the site of Floyd’s death. This Wednesday, for the first time, her six-year-old daughter Gianna arrived there. Among flowers, drawings and writings in honor of his father, the youngest, on the shoulders of former NBA member Stephen Jackson, he said smiling: “Daddy changed the world.” The former basketball player, a friend of Floyd’s, promised that he would take care of Gigi, that he would take her to the altar, that would wipe away her tears. Quincy Mason, the 27-year-old Floyd’s son, also went to the corner where his memory is kept alive and knelt to honor him: “No man or woman should be without their parents. We want justice ”, he affirmed.

Among those attending the service in Minneapolis was Gwen Carr, the mother of Eric Garner, the young African-American man who died at the hands of police in 2014. He was detained by a white officer and brought to the ground for selling loose cigarettes in New York. Garners screamed eleven times, before dying, that he couldn’t breathe. Floyd’s own lament, which has become a symbol during the largest wave of racial protests in the United States in half a century. “It looks like I’m going to my son’s funeral again,” Carr lamented this Wednesday in Minneapolis. “This young man was crying for his mother in the end. That was like an echo of my son from the grave saying, “Mom, you have to do something. They are still killing us, ”he said.