Minneapolis protests over man shot by sheriffs

MiamiMundo / AP

Protesters took to the streets of Minneapolis for the fourth night in a row to protest the death of a black man shot by members of a team from the United States Federal Marshals Service.

The crowd marched Sunday night to protest the Thursday shooting that killed Winston Boogie Smith Jr., 32, in the city’s Uptown neighborhood. The police monitored the demonstrations.

At first there were no reports of injuries or arrests in Sunday’s protests.

Authorities said Friday there was a search warrant against Smith for a weapons crime and that the man fired before the two officers shot him while inside a parked vehicle. Members of the Marshals Service fugitive search team tried to arrest him with a warrant for allegedly being a criminal in possession of a weapon.

Friends and family described Smith as a father of three who was often harassed by the police. They demanded transparency in the investigation and have asked that anyone who may have a video of the event present it.

The protests over the weekend ended with arrests. The night after the shooting, some people attacked buildings and looted businesses.

Minneapolis has been on the edge since the murder of George Floyd just over a year ago, and the April death of Daunte Wright at the hands of a police officer in nearby Brooklyn Center township.