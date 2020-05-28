A man was shot dead on the second night of violent protests in Minneapolis over the death of an African American by police. Protesters looted stores near a police station and lit fires that were still burning early Thursday morning.

Miami World / AP

Police said they were investigating Wednesday night’s death as a homicide and detained a suspect, but officers were still trying to determine the reason for the shooting.

The protesters began to gather in the early afternoon near the police station of the 3rd police district, in the south of the city, where George Floyd, 46, passed away on Memorial Day in Wars after a policeman immobilized him by placing a knee over his neck until he was unconscious.

Images from the news broadcast from helicopters showed protesters occupying the streets surrounding the barracks, while some ran out of nearby stores. A Target store, a Cub Foods, a Dollar Tree and an auto parts store showed signs of damage and looting. When night fell, a fire broke out in the last one, and firefighters came to control the flames. The protesters started other fires on the street.

Officers could be seen circling the barracks without attempting to intervene in the looting. During the early hours, multiple fires were still active and a cloud of smoke covered the city.

According to police spokesman John Elder, officers who responded to a stabbing warning encountered a man lying on the floor with what turned out to be a gunshot wound. The man was pronounced dead at a local hospital. Authorities detained one person, Elder said, adding that the events that led to the shooting “are still under investigation.”

A protester holds up a banner as he repeatedly jumps so that police officers in the background can see him on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at the home of Officer Derek Chauvin, who was fired from Minneapolis police outside Oakdale. , Minnesota. (Jeff Wheeler / Star Tribune via AP)

It was the second night of violent protests over the death of Floyd, who police tried to arrest in front of a grocery store over a report on the use of counterfeit bills. The video recorded by a pedestrian with his cell phone shows an agent kneeling on the victim’s neck for almost eight minutes, until Floyd passed out.

The city’s mayor, Jacob Frey, called for calm via Twitter early Thursday morning. “Please, Minneapolis, we cannot let tragedy breed more tragedy,” he wrote.

The police and three others were fired on Tuesday, and on Wednesday, Frey asked that he be criminally charged.

Protesters also gathered on Wednesday afternoon outside the agent’s residence in the city’s suburbs and at Mike Freeman’s, the Hennepin County prosecutor, who will make the decision to press charges in the case. In these protests, no violence was reported.

In California, hundreds of people protesting Floyd’s death blocked a Los Angeles freeway Wednesday and smashed the windows of state Highway Patrol cars.