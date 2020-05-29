One dead, looting and fire in a protest against police racism in the USA

A group of protesters set fire to a Minneapolis police station evacuated shortly before last night, on the third day of protests against racism in the United States after the murder of George Floyd, a black man who was already handcuffed and who pleaded in the air for a white officer to caught him for a nonviolent crime and and knelt down on his neck for almost 10 minutes.

A police spokesman reported last night that the Third Police Station, which had become the focus of the protests, was evacuated “in the interest of safety” by official personnel.

A video broadcast by the CNN news network showed images of protesters entering the building, as fire alarms sounded and sprinklers were activated to put out the fire.

US President Donald Trump castigated the “total lack of leadership” in Minneapolis, in the northern state of Minnesota.

“I just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Army was with him to the end. Any difficulties and we will take over but when the looting begins, the shooting begins,” Trump wrote on Twitter, while rating the “thug” protesters.

Twitter added a warning about Trump’s message, considering that he violated the rules of the social network on “glorification of violence”, although he did not delete it.

Minneapolis Mayor Tim Frey reappeared at City Hall at around 2 a.m. and ordered the police station evacuated, noting that it had become dangerous to remain at the scene.

“What we have seen in the last hours and the last two nights here in terms of looting is unacceptable,” said Frey, who nonetheless stressed that it is a time of “much pain and anger” in the city.

The mayor defended the lack of response from the police against looters, stating that “absolutely everything possible is being done to keep the peace.”

He added that members of the National Guard were prepared to stop looting if necessary.

Protests erupted on Tuesday, a day after Floyd, 46, died at the hands of officer Derek Chauvin.

A video taken by a passerby and widely circulated on the networks, shows Floyd against the floor while pleading with Chauvin to remove the knee from his neck because he does not allow him to breathe.

As the minutes pass, the detainee gradually stops moving and pleading until he becomes immobile.

Yesterday morning, at the request of the Mayor of Minneapolis, Governor Walz activated the National Guard who, minutes after the fire at the Third Police Station, tweeted that about 500 soldiers were deployed in the metropolitan area of ​​the city.

Armed with assault rifles, this morning they blocked a street near a store in the Target department store chain, which had earlier been damaged by looters.

The National Guard said the objective of the deployment was to make sure firefighters could work without having to deal with protesters if necessary.

However, there was no effort to put out the third fire at the store.

Earlier, dozens of businesses in the city of St Paul and Minneapolis closed their doors in fear of being looted, and Target announced that it would close some twenty stores in the area.

Additionally, the light rail system and all bus services in Minneapolis closed until Sunday for safety.

In St. Paul, the state’s capital and second-largest city, the police, armed with batons and gas masks, guarded the main commercial artery while firefighters put out small fires.

Floyd’s death has deeply shaken Minneapolis and sparked protests in several cities across the country.

There were also protests in New York despite the ban on circulating the coronavirus, leading to confrontations with the police.

In both Denver, Colorado and Columbus, Ohio, protesters yesterday blocked traffic. A day earlier, there were protests in Los Angeles and Memphis.

The United States Attorney’s Office and the FBI in Minneapolis said yesterday that they were conducting “a solid criminal investigation” into the death.

Chauvin, the officer who knelt on Floyd’s neck, was fired Tuesday with three other officers involved in the arrest. The next day, the mayor asked that Chauvin be criminally charged.

Since the video of the Floyd murder went viral for a significant number of sports and culture personalities, such as photographer Steve Mc Curry, NBA basketball player Lebron James and former NBA star Magic Johnson, they have repudiated the police discomposition against African Americans, which is an issue that is regularly recorded in an incident in the United States.

.