Minneapolis: protests after first day of trial over George Floyd’s death

About 200 people demonstrated this Monday in Minneapolis (USA) after the first day of the trial against the expolicia Derek Chauvin, accused of murdering by suffocation the African American George Floyd a year ago, to demand that justice punish him.

“We have to end white supremacy in the United States. The whole world and the rest of the country are watching “exclaimed one of the organizers of the demonstration led by the social movement Black Lives Matter (Black lives matter).

The one-hour protest ran through the streets surrounding the Hennepin County Government Center, the epicenter a year ago of the largest racial protests in decades in the US and where the initial deliberations of the Chauvin trial began today.

The protesters chanted slogans against police violence and the judicial system in the United States such as “No Justice No Peace, Prosecute de Police” (Without justice, no peace, prosecute the Police) or “Chauvin Guilty” (Chauvin guilty).

The reaction in the streets of Minneapolis came after the images that a year ago shocked the country of the alleged murder of Floyd at the hands of Chauvin by broadcasting the full video of his death that lasts more than nine years were revived on the first day of the process minutes.

In addition, during the opening day of this Monday, one of the prosecutors, Jerry W. Blackwell, addressed the 12 members of the jury and announced that his objective is to show that Chauvin is “anything but innocent” and that he should be convicted of the alleged May 25, 2020 murder of Floyd.

The process against Chauvin has attracted a great media expectation since Floyd’s death caused the outbreak of massive racial protests throughout the United States that put the Government of Donald trump.

