MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota – The Minneapolis Police Department will withdraw from contract negotiations with the police guild, Chief Medaria Arradondo said Wednesday, announcing the first steps of what he said will be transformative reforms at the agency following the death. by George Floyd.

Faced with calls from activists and most members of the city council to dismantle or take funds away from the department, Arradondo also said he would use a new system to identify troubled police officers and intervene when there are early signs of trouble.

“We are going to have a police department that our communities deem legitimate, trustworthy, and working for their interests,” he told reporters at a news conference more than two weeks after Floyd died after a white police officer squeezed his neck with knee for several minutes, even when he asked for help and complained about not being able to breathe.

Activists have pointed to racial inequalities and violence, and to a system that refuses to punish problem agents. The police officer who kneeled Floyd, Derek Chauvin, had 17 complaints on his record and had been disciplined just once.

Arradondo said the issue of racism had to be confronted directly, and that the first step in the changes would be a thorough review of the contract with the union. He said it is debilitating for a police chief when an agent does something that deserves expulsion, but the union works to keep that person on the job and on the streets.

The advisers will look for ways to restructure the contract to provide more transparency and flexibility, he said. The review will examine important protocols for incidents, use of force and disciplinary matters, including complaints and arbitration, among other things.

“This work must be transformative, but I must do it well,” said Arradondo.

The current contract with the police guild expired on December 31, but remains in effect until a new one exists, says the municipal portal. The city said negotiations started in October and the most recent discussions were held in early March, when the coronavirus forced to suspend them.

Messages to union president Bob Kroll had no immediate response Wednesday.

Arradondo evaded a question about whether he thought Kroll, often considered an obstacle to change, should resign. It also did not respond to a question about whether residents should be concerned about a delay in police responses to incidents in reaction to attempts to reform the department. Some councilors have said on previous occasions that they have seen such delays when they complained about police actions.