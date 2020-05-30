The Minneapolis police officer appearing in a video with his knee pressing on the neck of George Floyd, an African-American who died while being arrested, was charged on Friday with a third-degree murder, prosecutors said.

Miami World / with information from .

“Derek Chauvin has been charged by the Hennepin County District Attorney’s Office with murder and involuntary manslaughter,” county prosecutor Mike Freeman told reporters, adding that the first charge is third-degree murder.

Derek Chauvin, charged with wrongful death

This is one of four officers who were fired from the police force after the explosive video showing the arrest on Monday of George Floyd – for allegedly trying to pay in a store with a fake $ 20 bill – handcuffed and laid in the street with Chauvin’s knee on his neck for at least five minutes.

Those images sparked furious protests in Minneapolis, where hundreds of troops were deployed early Friday morning after the third night of riots.

. / Kerem Yucel

Protesters cry for justice for George Floyd, a black man who died at the hands of a police officer, on May 29, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

– Extensive protests –

Police brutality against the black community also sparked protests in other cities in the United States.

After anti-racist acts carried out from New York to Phoenix, President Donald Trump criticized local officials, branded protesters as “thugs” and threatened strong repression.

Derek Chauvin, charged with wrongful death

These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I will not let that happen. I just spoke to (Minnesota) Governor Tim Walz and told him that the military is completely on his side. In the face of any difficulties, we will take over, but when the looting begins, the shooting will begin, “he tweeted.

Twitter hid that tweet, as well as the same text later published in the White House account, saying that it violated the social network’s policy against advocating violence. However, Twitter allowed users to access the text because of the “public interest.”

Former President Barack Obama, the first black to arrive at the White House, said he shared the “anguish” of millions of people over Floyd’s death and that racism “should not be ‘normal’ in the United States of 2020. It cannot to be normal'”.

“People are angry because they are frustrated that this is not the first police murder they have seen in the country,” Al Sharpton, a leading black rights activist, told MSNBC.

Joe Biden, a Democratic candidate for the White House and former Obama deputy, in turn denounced the “open wound” of “institutional racism” in the United States and alluded, without naming him, Donald Trump.

“Now is not the time to encourage violence,” he said. “We need real leadership, leadership that leads to dialogue.”

During the night from Thursday to Friday, protesters broke police barriers and seized the Minneapolis police station, where the four officers involved in Floyd’s death were. A fire broke out that soon engulfed the structure.

The Minnestota State National Guard announced that 500 troops were deployed Friday morning in Minneapolis and the neighboring city of St. Paul to restore order.

“Our troops are trained to protect life, preserve property and guarantee the right of people to demonstrate peacefully,” said Minnesota National Guard General Jon Jensen.

Friday morning, a CNN news team was arrested while doing a live report, allegedly because the police asked them to move and they did not. In a statement, he said the three journalists were released approximately an hour after the arrest.

– “Please, opt for peace” –

Protests erupted in several cities across the country, including New York, where dozens of protesters were arrested; but also in Phoenix, Memphis and Denver.

In Louisville, Kentucky, seven people were shot and wounded in a protest Thursday over the death of Breonna Taylor, a black woman who was shot when police entered her home in March.

One of the wounded was in critical condition, according to Louisville police, who have not yet clarified the source of the shooting.

Police urged protesters to “opt for peace,” broadcasting a video message from a member of Taylor’s family asking people to “go home and be safe and ready to continue fighting.”

But more protests were expected in the country on Friday, including in the federal capital Washington and in Houston, where Floyd’s family lives.