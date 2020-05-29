Officer Derek Chauvin was arrested and charged with third-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter in the death of African-American George Floyd last Monday in Minneapolis, United States.

Minnesota Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington announced that Chauvin was arrested for his alleged role in Floyd’s death.

The agent appeared in a video recorded by people when Floyd was arrested last Monday, in which he was seen with his knee pressing on the victim’s neck, who complained that he could not breathe.

Hennepin County District Attorney Mike Freeman reported that Agent Derek Chauvin faces charges of murder and third-degree manslaughter.

“The investigation is ongoing”Freeman said, adding that he anticipated the charges against the other three officers involved in the incident.

“We instruct our police officers to use certain amounts of force to do their job to protect us. They commit a criminal act if they use this force without reason,” he said.

Floyd died Monday after being arrested on suspicion of trying to use a fake $ 20 bill at a supermarket. In videos recorded by passers-by, Chauvin appears with his knee on his neck for minutes.

“Please please please, i can’t breathe Please“Floyd is heard as he is dying.

Floyd’s “can’t breathe” has become precisely the cry of the protests of recent days in Minneapolis that have spread to other parts of the country.

Thursday protests intensified after the Hennepin County prosecutor – with jurisdiction over Minneapolis – appeared to announce that he had no intention of charging or arresting Chauvin.

Harrington said at the press conference that Chavin’s arrest had not been carried out before because they wanted to wait for clearing “reasonable doubts” on his alleged responsibility for the facts.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz made this Friday a call for looting to stop during the protests and promised to act “quickly” at a press conference.

“I don’t want to be condescending to you as a white man about these experiences, but I ask you to help us,” Walz urged.

“Help us to employ humanitarian ways so that we can restore justice on the streets so that those who are expressing rage, anger and calling for justice are heard, and not those who throw Molotov cocktails at shops,” he said.

Likewise, the Governor considered that the problems that have caused Floyd’s death they cannot be boarded until calm returns to the streets.

“What the world has seen since George Floyd’s death on Monday is visceral pain, a community trying to understand who we are and where we are going from here,” he said.

