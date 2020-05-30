A policeman was arrested Friday and charged with murder for the death of African-American George Floyd and Minneapolis declared the curfew to curb the wave of incidents that ignited that city.

The police officer who kneeled Floyd’s neck was arrested and charged with third-degree murder, authorities said.

Officer “Derek Chauvin has been charged by the prosecutor’s office … with murder and involuntary manslaughter,” prosecutor Mike Freeman told reporters, adding that the first charge is third-degree murder.

Chauvin is one of four officers fired from the police after the video showing Floyd’s arrest on Monday for allegedly trying to pay at a store with a fake $ 20 bill. The deceased appears handcuffed and lying on the street with the Chauvin’s knee on his neck for at least five minutes.

Those images sparked furious protests in Minneapolis, where hundreds of troops were deployed early Friday morning after the third night of riots. The city mayor’s office imposed an absolute curfew on Friday afternoon to prevent repeat incidents.

– Extensive protests –

Police brutality against the black community also sparked protests in other cities in the United States.

After anti-racist acts carried out from New York to Phoenix, President Donald Trump criticized local officials, called the protesters “thugs” and threatened strong repression.

At a press conference, Trump said he called Floyd’s family.

“I spoke to family members, excellent people,” he said at the White House. “I understand the pain, I understand the pain. These people have really been through a lot. George’s family has a right to justice and the people of Minnesota You have the right to live safely, “he said.

Trump was criticized for previous comments on Twitter in which he called the protesters “thugs” and warned that “when the looting begins, the shooting will begin.”

Former President Barack Obama, the first black to reach the White House, said he shared the “anguish” of millions of people over Floyd’s death and that racism “should not be ‘normal’ in the 2020 United States. It cannot to be normal'”.

“People are angry because they are frustrated that this is not the first police murder they have seen in the country,” Al Sharpton, a leading black rights activist, told MSNBC.

Joe Biden, a Democratic candidate for the White House and former Vice President of Obama, in turn denounced the “open wound” of “institutional racism” in the United States and alluded, without naming him, Donald Trump.

“Now is not the time to encourage violence,” he said. “We need real leadership, leadership that leads to dialogue.”

– Police station on fire –

During the night from Thursday to Friday, protesters broke police barriers and seized the Minneapolis police station where the four officers involved in Floyd’s death worked. A fire broke out that soon engulfed the structure.

The Minnestota State National Guard announced that 500 troops were deployed Friday morning in Minneapolis and the neighboring city of St. Paul to restore order.

“Our troops are trained to protect life, preserve property and guarantee the right of people to demonstrate peacefully,” said the general in charge of the National Guard of MinnesotaJon Jensen.

A CNN team broadcasting the protests was arrested by police in a live broadcast, but was later released. The network said that Governor Walz had apologized for what happened after issuing a statement condemning the behavior of the uniformed officers.

– “Please, opt for peace” –

Protests erupted in several cities across the country, including New York, where dozens of protesters were arrested; but also in Phoenix, Memphis and Denver.

In Louisville, Kentucky, seven people were shot and wounded in a protest Thursday over the death of Breonna Taylor, a black woman who was shot when police entered her home in March.

One of the wounded was in critical condition, according to Louisville police, who have not yet clarified the source of the shooting.

Police urged protesters to “opt for peace,” broadcasting a video message from a member of Taylor’s family asking people to “go home and be safe and ready to continue fighting.”

But more protests were expected in the country on Friday, including in the federal capital Washington and in Houston, where Floyd’s family lives.

.