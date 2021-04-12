Minneapolis declares curfew after police kill another African-American

The authorities of Minnesota (USA) declared this Monday the state of emergency and a curfew at 7:00 p.m. local time (00:00 GMT Tuesday) in the Minneapolis metropolitan area after the death of another African American at the hands of the police, just as the end of the trial in the case of George Floyd approaches.

In a joint press conference, the governor of the state, Tim Walz, and the mayors of the conurbation formed by Minneapolis and Saint Paul (the two largest in the state) announced the measures, aimed at avoiding possible altercations in the coming hours, in the what protests are planned like those that were already experienced on Sunday night.

The state of emergency, which gives mayors the authority to take urgent action if necessary, affects the cities of Minéapolis and Saint Paul, while the curfew – from 19:00 local time on Monday to 06:00 on Tuesday (11.00 GMT) – extends to the whole of Hennepin, Ramsey and Anoka counties.

“Accidental” shot, according to the Police

During a traffic control Sunday in the city of Brooklyn Center, near Minneapolis, a white agent “accidentally” shot the African American Daunte Wright, 20, as explained this Monday at a press conference by the local Police Chief, Tim Ganno.

According to Ganno, the police I wanted to use a stun gun known as a taser to immobilize Wright, but got confused and shot with his firearm a bullet that killed the man.

Regarding the reason for the traffic stop, the police chief explained that the vehicle was intercepted because it did not have some papers in order, after which they asked Wright for identification and then they realized that he had a arrest warrant pending for not having appeared in court for the crimes of illegal possession of a weapon and resistance to authority.

So, the agent tried to handcuff him, but he resisted, He tried to get back into his vehicle and the police shot him.

The car was propelled forward and rolled before collide with another car. Inside the vehicle, there was a woman – allegedly Wright’s girlfriend – who was not injured.

The incident happened when nerves are running high in Minneapolis, which is anxiously awaiting the outcome of the trial against Derek Chauvin, one of four police officers charged in the murder of George Floyd last year, which sparked a wave of racial protests across the country.