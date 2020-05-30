Mexico City.- New research by the Center for Medical Progress reveals that the abortionist multinational Planned Parenthood has engaged in illegal practices with baby remains.

According to ACI Press, the American pro-life organization Live Action He released a video from the Center for Medical Progress where he reveals testimonies from executives and directors of Planned Parenthood acknowledging their participation in the illegal sale of parts of aborted babies.

The video features email contracts sent to Planned Parenthood Gulf Coast, as well as statements made in 2019 by Tram Nguyen, senior director of Access to Abortion for Planned Parenthood Gulf Coast; Dorothy Furgerson, Medical Director of Planned Parenthood Mar Monte; Deborah Nucatola, former Senior Director of Medical Services for Planned Parenthood Federation of America.

“Tram Nguyen is seen admitting, under oath, that he actually intended to go ahead with a financial deal,” Live Action explained.

The testimony revealed that payment would only be made to Planned Parenthood if StemExpress was able to obtain ‘usable’ body parts from one of its abortion centers.

Live Action recalled that the law allows specific cost reimbursements when fetal organs are donated and must meet fees associated with transportation, processing, and other similar costs, however, Planned Parenthood did none of these things and raised money when they provided StemExpress. marketable body parts.

In response, the pro-life team points out that the executives’ statements contradict Planned Parenthood’s previous claims that the corporation never participated in the sale of aborted parts of baby bodies and that they simply donated and received compensation for the expenses.

He recalled the publication of the first videos of the CMP in 2015, where senior executives of an abortion multinational are observed negotiating organs and tissues of aborted fetuses for between $ 35 and $ 100.

Another of the executives who appear giving testimony under oath, is Mary Gatter, who in that 2015 video negotiates the sale of organs and tissues of aborted babies in exchange for a Lamborghini car.

TESTIMONIES IN MEXICO

Last weekend, during the ninth March for Life in Mexico, conducted digitally, the pro-life advocate and former director of a Planned Parenthood clinic in Arizona, Mayra Rodríguez, revealed the way that institution deceives women and has found a profitable business in abortion.

Mayra Rodríguez explained that after 17 years of working with Planned Parenthood she realized the thousands of undocumented abortions that were performed on women in the worst medical conditions.

“I decided to defend the life of the unborn and the rights of women, when I understood that the most important thing is to respect life,” she said.

It should be remembered that the United States Department of Justice investigates abortionist Planned Parenthood affiliates who received federal loans.

