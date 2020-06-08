The majority of the Minneapolis Council pledged to dismantle the city’s Police Department, two weeks after George Floyd’s death in police custody and protests unleashed across the country.

Nine of the 12 council members participated in a rally in a Minnesota city park on Sunday and promised to “dismantle” the police, as it was not feasible to “reform” the department as it is currently operating.

Council President Lisa Bender said the city’s relationship with the department was “toxic” and promised “to recreate public safety systems that really keep us safe.”

“A majority of the Minneapolis Council has publicly agreed that the city’s police department is not reformable and that we are going to end the current police system,” Councilwoman Alondra Cano said on her Twitter account.

The Minneapolis Police Department has yet to comment on this decision. For now, the impact or how the city’s police system would be dismantled is not clear.

George Floyd, a 46-year-old African American man, died May 25 in Minneapolis in police custody. Images of his arrest and subsequent death sparked protests in multiple cities across the country, as they showed Officer Derek Chauvin subjecting him to the floor and resting his knee on Floyd’s neck, as he screamed that he couldn’t breathe.

Chauvin, along with three other officers, were dismissed from their charges and face charges following Floyd’s death.