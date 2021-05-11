Minke whale calf spotted in London and fears for survival grow

By Guy Faulconbridge and Hannah McKay

LONDON (Reuters) – An injured 10-foot minke whale calf was seen swimming upriver in the Thames in west London on Monday, hours after rescuers rushed to save the giant mammal by making it float again. .

A Reuters photographer spotted the whale several kilometers from where it was dropped off by a team of rescuers from the Port of London Authority, the Royal National Lifeboat Institute, British Divers Marine Life Rescue, the London Fire Brigade and the police. .

As the whale headed in the wrong direction, away from the sea, fears mounted about the fate of the injured calf as it seeks to survive in London, miles away from its natural habitat in the North Atlantic.

“To be honest, the river has run out, you have nowhere to go unless you turn around and swim the right way,” said Martin Garside, a spokesman for the London Port Authority.

The beached whale was first seen Sunday night at Richmond Lock. Rescuers worked for hours to get it to float again and tow it 1.60 kilometers downstream.

“The whale’s life is hanging by a thread: it is wounded, it is very young and it is a long way from home,” Garside said.

“That animal comes from the northern North Sea, so it’s hundreds of kilometers from where it should be. The whale is 100 miles (160 kilometers) from the opening of the North Sea in the Thames estuary,” he said. “There are no obvious signs of his mother.”

The common minke whale is the smallest of all baleen whales, reaching between 8 and 9 meters in length. Whales prefer cooler temperatures and enjoy a varied diet of krill and schools, according to the Whale and Dolphin Conservancy.

They do not usually appear in the River Thames and it was not immediately clear why the minke calf appeared so far from their normal foraging grounds.

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge, edited in Spanish by Lucila Sigal)