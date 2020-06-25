The minivan driver first tried to report the van as stolen and deny his fault

Crashing and running away from where the accident happened is bad and punishing, but crashing a motorcycle and running away with it stuck in your safe car is worse.

On Highway 91 in Corona, California, a Honda Odyssey minivan hit a motorcycle in the rear, fortunately the rider sustained only minor injuries, with the crash throwing him out of his Honda CBR and over the shoulder.

After impacting the motorcycle, the driver of the minivan fled with the motorcycle stuck in the front of the minivan.

The video captured by YouTube user Will Panda shows the entire crazy event, which includes the large number of sparks that the motorcycle released as the Odyssey pushed it down the road.

Later the motorcycle was found along with the Odyssey’s front bumper, later the rest of the truck was abandoned. The minivan driver first tried to report the van as stolen and deny his involvement, but later admitted to being responsible.

Here we leave the video where the motorcycle is pushed down the highway.