The Ministry of Health will advise that patients with mild signs of Covid-19 immediately seek a doctor to begin treatment for the disease and that their relatives also be treated to avoid developing it, businessman Carlos Wizard, who will be the new secretary of Science, Technology and Innovation of the Ministry of Health.

Until now, the indication was that patients with mild symptoms would be quarantined at home and avoid seeking health services. The measure was intended both to prevent people, if they do not have the disease, from increasing the risk of contracting it, as well as not to worsen the overcrowding of places of care, especially in public health services.

“We decided, the minister (general Eduardo Pazuello) and I, to defend the early treatment. It is contaminated it starts to have immediate treatment and the members start to receive the prophylactic treatment, because they will invariably be contaminated by living in the same environment”, said Wizard in interview with . on Wednesday.

Wizard, who has not yet had his appointment published in the Official Gazette, confirmed the invitation by interim minister Pazuello to take over the secretariat and said his appointment should come out this week, but that he has been working for some time as an adviser in the ministry.

The new secretary explains that this determination comes from the need to prevent the cases of the disease from getting worse.

“The former minister gave guidance to stay at home. It happened that the person stayed at home, did not receive treatment, went to phase 2, phase 3, almost dying, sought medical attention, was intubated, went to the ICU … It is unfortunate that we have lost thousands of lives through this protocol “, he said.

Pazuello took over as interim last month in place of Nelson Teich, who stepped down less than a month after replacing Luiz Henrique Mandetta, who was dismissed in April by President Jair Bolsonaro for disagreements over how to fight the pandemic.

Without a specific drug for Covid-19, explains Wizard, the patient will receive treatment according to the doctor’s decision, when assessing the person’s health conditions.

Last month, the Ministry of Health published a protocol that recommends doctors to use the drug for chloroquine malaria even in mild cases of Covid-19, expanding the recommendation that before was only for severe cases. The change was made under pressure from Bolsonaro, who defends the use of the drug despite the lack of proven effectiveness against Covid-19.

“There is no drug that cures Covid. There is a technical note that the ministry issued that suggests a series of drugs. It will depend on the doctor to evaluate which ones to adopt. There is no single drug to serve the entire population, because there are different age conditions , health, medical history “, he explained.

The inspiration for the change in treatment guidelines came, according to Wizard, from an advisory board that has among its members, the oncologist Nise Yamaguchi, who developed a protocol for the use of hydroxychloroquine combined with azithromycin to treat initial cases of Covid, and the doctor Antônio Cássio Prado, mayor of the city of Porto Feliz (SP), whom Wizard cites as an example.

In the city, the mayor started to distribute, in health centers, a kit with medicines – among them, hydroxychloroquine, azithromycin, an anticoagulant, anti-inflammatories and medicine for nausea. According to Prado explained in a live, the person can get the kit to have at home or when they start to have symptoms, to use it for five days.

