May 29, 2020 | 8:43 pm

Until this Friday, the Ministry of Economy reported 356,050 accounts that have received support from the solidarity loan to the word, a rebound compared to the previous four days, in which a stagnation in the delivery of support was observed, stressed the head of the agency , Graciela Márquez.

In total, 8,901 million pesos have been dispersed.

The secretary also highlighted that they have managed to stop the frauds around the dispersed credits.

“We have not detected new frauds and those we have detected already have a research file with the legal bodies of the institutions. We are working to stop this type of illegal practice, “said Marquez during the evening press conference on the advancement of federal support.

The agency reported in a previous bulletin that, in coordination with the Ministry of Welfare and the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) of the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP), they managed to freeze the accounts of people linked to an alleged fraud that consisted of the delivery of false cards in exchange for cash deposits.

“However, the groups that try to deceive the population continue to operate in different states of the Republic, changing their strategies,” the agency said.

One of the forms of fraud is messages that arrive via WhatsApp in which a link is attached in which you can allegedly request federal support. The link leads to a fake federal government site where registration is requested.

Fraudulent message received via Whatsapp

Fake site about federal supports

The secretary also reminded users that none of the federal support requests the deposit of advances and said that in case any procedure requests it, it is likely that it is a fraudulent scheme.

The agency has available the telephone number 088 and the Twitter account @CEAC_SSPCMexico, to deal with complaints related to these fraud attempts.

WHO Recognition Celebrated

During the conference, Márquez reported that the World Health Organization recognized the Secretaries of Health, Finance and Economy for suspending the import of vapers.

“It was hard work and I send greetings to the director general of standards, to Undersecretary Acevedo, who worked together to ban the import of vapers that cause health damage. It was difficult and we faced issues to resolve, but we approached the Ministry of Health, always working cross-sectionally, “said the official.

He added that the delivery of the recognition by the WHO will take place on Sunday, May 31 in the Treasury room at the National Palace.