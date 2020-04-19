Transfer of equipment was disclosed by the new Minister of Health on Twitter, which debuted on the social network; Brazil has over 36 thousand confirmed cases

The new Minister of Health, Nelson Teich, announced on Saturday, 19, the sending of 40 respirators by the federal government to the States of Ceará, Amazonas and Pernambuco. After São Paulo and Rio Janeiro, the three states are the most affected by the new coronavirus pandemic in Brazil. The country has 36,599 confirmed cases of covid-19.

The announcement was the minister’s first post on Twitter, a social network widely used by President Jair Bolsonaro and other ministers. Teich’s account was opened in January this year.

Ceará recorded 3,034 confirmed cases of covid-19 until Saturday, with 176 deaths, while Amazonas has 1,897 cases, with 161 deaths. Both already register overload in the health system, with crowded ICUs. Each received 15 respirators. Pernambuco, on the other hand, had 10 equipment transferred, with a record of 2,193 cases and 205 deaths.

“The MS (Ministry of Health) and the federal government are mobilized to support States and municipalities in facing this crisis. We will do everything we can,” wrote Teich.

Today we send respirators to the most needy states. CE and AM received 15 and PE 10. Produced in Brazil. The MS and the Federal Government @jairbolsonaro are mobilized to support states and municipalities in facing this crisis. We will do everything in our power! – Nelson Teich (@TeichNelson) April 19, 2020

See too:

From walker, 99-year-old war veteran raises millions for British public health

.