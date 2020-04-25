SAO PAULO – The Ministry of Health released on Saturday, 25, a balance sheet for the delivery of medical supplies to the States to combat the new coronavirus. According to the survey, until next Wednesday, 29, it is estimated that the number of rapid kits for the diagnosis of Sars-CoV-2, will reach 3.13 million. The government has promised that it will buy 46 million kits, but the progress is slow.

As the state showed on Wednesday, 22, until that day 2.5 million tests had been delivered (about 500 million of the RT-PCR type, which performs genetic analysis, and the rest of the rapid type, which identifies antibodies). The execution capacity, however, is even more limited. On the same day, the ministry informed that Brazil had carried out 189,080 viral panel exams (various respiratory viruses) until the 20th, for the investigation of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS). Of these, 132,467 were specific to covid-19.

According to the folder, the forecast until the 29th is that the delivery of respirators will reach 272, but only nine states will be contemplated: Amazonas (55), Amapá (25), Ceará (45), Espírito Santo (10), Pará (20), Pernambuco (20), Paraná (20), Rio de Janeiro (40) and Santa Catarina (17). The Ministry of Defense is also said to have already received 20 respirators. The other states are without prediction.

The Minister of Health, Nelson Teich, shared a map on his twitter account with the States that received the 272 respirators and wrote that “the national industry is helping in the response to the coronavirus, with the production and delivery of respirators”. According to him, there will be a total of 14,100 devices.

pic.twitter.com/XUMOqq5zpa – Nelson Teich (@TeichNelson) April 25, 2020

“This week, Amazonas, which has already received 35, will have another 20 (total 55). Paraná will add another 5 to the other 15 already delivered (20). With this, we are better equipping hospitals to receive patients with covid-19” continued the minister on the social network. He also said that the government is “looking for solutions to advance the attention to Brazilians”.

Teich also mentioned that “almost 1 million rapid tests will follow in the next few days for the States”, which, he says, “will be fundamental for more assertive responses to covid-19”. “By the end of this week, the government will have delivered 79 million personal protective equipment to protect healthcare professionals, 3 million rapid tests and 272 respirators,” he added.

